Kulbhushan Jadhav Case LIVE Updates: ICJ Verdict on Indian Navy Officer on Death Row in Pakistan at 6.30pm

Verdict in Kulbhushan Case at 6:30pm Kulbhushan Jadhav Case LIVE Updates: The International Court of Justice will today evening deliver its verdict on India's appeal against the death sentence given to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav by a Pakistani military court based on an "extracted confession". India has challenged the "farcical trial" that Kulbhushan Jadhav was put through and has asked the world court to order Pakistan to annul the sentence and allow India consular access.



The 49-year-old retired Indian Navy officer was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017. His sentencing had evoked a sharp reaction in India. President of the Court, Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, will read out the verdict during a public sitting which will take place at 6.30 pm IST on Wednesday at the Peace Palace in The Hague, Netherlands.

Jul 17, 2019 4:31 pm (IST) India rejected Pakistan's claims and maintained that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had started a business after retiring from the Navy. India was first informed about the arrest on March 25, 2016 and sought consular access to Jadhav on the very same day, but the request did not elicit any response from the other side. On March 30, 2016, India again sent a reminder reiterating its request for consular access at the earliest. India made at least 16 such requests to Pakistan till April 26, 2017 but all of them failed to evoke any response. Jul 17, 2019 4:27 pm (IST) Jadhav was sentenced to death by a military court of Pakistan on charges of being an Indian spy in 2017. India had then moved the ICJ, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, against the military court's verdict. Jadhav, a retired Navy officer, was arrested by the Pakistani officials on March 3, 2016, on suspicion of spying. After his arrest, Pakistan released a video of Jadhav purportedly confessing to being a RAW spy. In the video, he said that he was picked up by the RAW in 2013 and had been directing various activities in Balochistan and Karachi at the behest of intelligence agency since then. Jul 17, 2019 4:23 pm (IST) Will ICJ Verdict Set Jadhav Free? | While India would be happy if it is able to save Jadhav from the gallows, it is highly likely that he will end up spending the rest of his life in a Pakistani prison much like his fellow Indians who were caught in Pakistan earlier for alleged spying. Sarabjit Singh died in a Pakistani jail after 25 years despite the valiant efforts of his family and previous Indian governments. Ravindra Kaushik even managed to breach the ranks of the Pakistan Army, but he was caught and died in a Pakistani jail after 16 years. Unfortunately for Jadhav, history doesn’t give him much hope. Jul 17, 2019 4:20 pm (IST) India said it was unaware of how Jadhav landed in Balochistan as claimed by Pakistan and believes it is a case of him being kidnapped and brought to Pakistan. The ICJ completed the hearing on February 21 after which the case was under deliberation for almost five months. Earlier this month, the court said Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, President of the Court, will read the decision in a public hearing at the Peace Palace in the Hague on July 17. Jul 17, 2019 4:20 pm (IST) Pakistan had claimed that its security had arrested Jadhav from Balochistan on March 3, 2016. They continued to insist that he was a serving Indian naval officer who was indulging in espionage and terrorism. India immediately and vociferously denied the charge, saying Jadhav was a former navy officer who was carrying out legitimate business at Chabahar Port in Iran. Jul 17, 2019 4:19 pm (IST) Pakistan's U-turn | After much protest earlier, Pakistan had also committed that it will abide by the ICJ’s verdict. However, just two days ago, Pakistan foreign office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said one cannot prejudge the judgment of the ICJ. Jul 17, 2019 4:18 pm (IST) After two oral and two written submissions over the last two years, India’s agent Deepak Mittal, joint secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, will be present at the Hague today and is expected to bring back good news. India is extremely hopeful that its forceful and effective arguments in the ICJ will result in the case going in its favour, with the country not only getting consular access to Jadhav but ultimately be able to free him from Pakistani custody. Jul 17, 2019 4:15 pm (IST) Pakistan had initially questioned the jurisdiction of the ICJ in a matter they insisted related to grave terror charges against Jadhav. The ICJ set aside jurisdiction concerns by suggesting it had the right to go ahead with the case as it directly invoked clauses of the Vienna Convention, an international law that comes under its purview. Jul 17, 2019 4:14 pm (IST) Case of Human Rights Violation | Following from the arguments, India's counsel Harish Salve made a case of gross violation of basic human rights in this matter and urged the court to annul the Military Court’s sentence and ask Pakistan to free Jadhav or alternatively, ask Pakistan to carry out the proceedings in a civilian court after providing consular access to India. Jul 17, 2019 4:14 pm (IST) So, India approached the ICJ on this very premise. Pakistan’s move was an “egregious violation” of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations 1963 (Vienna Convention). It failed to inform India, first and foremost, about Jadhav’s detention on time. Then, Pakistan declined consular access to Jadhav so that legal help could be extended to him by India. It failed to inform Jadhav of his rights under Article 36 of the Vienna Convention. Jul 17, 2019 4:12 pm (IST) India not only expressed shock at the sudden developments, since it had made repeated requests — close to two dozen — for consular access since March 2016 which were not heeded to but was also not informed of any proceedings in the military court. Jul 17, 2019 4:12 pm (IST) India had approached the ICJ at The Hague three weeks after Pakistan’s military suddenly announced that Jadhav, who was in their custody for over a year, had been handed down a death penalty by a military court. In a provocative step, the Pakistan military media wing ISPR announced, “The spy was tried through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under the Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and awarded the death sentence. Today Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa confirmed his death sentence awarded by FGCM.” Jul 17, 2019 4:03 pm (IST) Timeline of the Case | Jadhav, who was arrested on March 3, 2016, was sentenced to death on charges that he was dealing with Balochistan freedom fighters. Three years after his arrest, the alleged Indian spy will learn his fate on Wednesday, with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) set to announce its verdict in a case that has once again pitted India against Pakistan in the global arena. Before the verdict which will be pronounced shortly, here is a timeline tracking the developments of the international trial since Jadhav's arrest. Jul 17, 2019 4:01 pm (IST) India in its plea had also argued how Pakistan had violated the Vienna convention by denying consular access to one of its nationals despite close to a 100 such attempts made by India. Consular access is a basic tenet of the Vienna convention. Not only did Pakistan deny Jadhav this, but the way the Pakistan Army and other officials treated his wife and mother when they visited him in December 2017 does not show the failing state in good light. Jul 17, 2019 3:59 pm (IST) Will ICJ Strike Down the Death Sentence? | The best case scenario that India can hope for is that the ICJ strikes down the death sentence given to Jadhav on humanitarian grounds and ensures that he lives on. But there is little chance that Jadhav will be freed from a Pakistani jail and returned to India’s custody. Jul 17, 2019 3:57 pm (IST) This second prayer, to annul the sentence delivered by a domestic court of any one of the member countries — howsoever flawed it may have been — is tricky territory that the ICJ may want to stay out of. Territorial integrity and sovereignty of member countries goes beyond the remit of the international court and will indeed open a Pandora’s Box if the court were to tread that dangerous path. In a clear shift from the stand to not approach the ICJ over bilateral issues, India was forced to knock the doors of the principal judicial organ of the UN because "it was a matter of life or death" as one source said about the pressing need to make the move in May 2017.

Jul 17, 2019 3:53 pm (IST) India had moved the ICJ in 2017 after a Pakistani military court awarded the death sentence to Jadhav. India had made two prayers in its petition before the ICJ. One, suspend the death sentence by way of immediate relief as Pakistan had violated provisions of the Vienna convention and two, declare the sentence of the military court as null and void as such courts are not recognised as legal entities as per international laws of jurisprudence. One, suspend the death sentence by way of immediate relief as Pakistan had violated provisions of the Vienna convention and two, declare the sentence of the military court as null and void as such courts are not recognised as legal entities as per international laws of jurisprudence. Jul 17, 2019 3:51 pm (IST) Verdict in Kulbhushan Case at 6:30pm | The verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case will be delivered by the International Court of Justice today at 6.30pm. It is likely to be a life-altering turn of events in the three-year-old case of this captured former Indian Naval officer who Pakistan alleges is a spy and a terrorist.

File photo of Kulbhushan Jadhav.



The verdict in the high-profile case comes nearly five months after a 15-member bench of ICJ led by Judge Yusuf had reserved its decision on February 21 after hearing oral submissions by India and Pakistan. The proceedings of the case took two years and two months to complete.



Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Muhammad Faisal said that Pakistan has fully contested the case before the ICJ. "Pakistan was hoping for the best and would accept the decision of ICJ," he was quoted as saying by state-run Associated Press of Pakistan.



India moved the ICJ on May 8, 2017, for the "egregious violation" of the provisions of the Vienna Convention by Pakistan by repeatedly denying New Delhi consular access to Jadhav. A bench of the ICJ, which was set up after World War II to resolve international disputes, on May 18, 2017 had restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav till adjudication of the case.



A four-day public hearing in the high-profile case took place in February amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following one of the worst terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group that killed 40 CRPF soldiers on February 14.



During the hearing in ICJ, both India and Pakistan submitted their detailed pleas and responses. India based its case on two broad issues - breach of Vienna Convention on consular access and the process of resolution.



Harish Salve, who was representing India in the case, questioned the functioning of Pakistan's notorious military courts and urged the top UN court to annul Jadhav's death sentence, which is based on an "extracted confession". In his submission in the ICJ on the last day of the hearing, Pakistan's counsel Khawar Qureshi said, "India's claim for relief must be dismissed or declared inadmissible."



Pakistan claims that its security forces arrested Jadhav from restive Balochistan province on March 3, 2016 after he reportedly entered from Iran. However, India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy.



Pakistan had rejected India's plea for consular access to Jadhav at the ICJ, claiming that New Delhi wants the access to get the information gathered by its "spy". However, Pakistan facilitated a meeting of Jadhav with his mother and wife in Islamabad on December 25, 2017.