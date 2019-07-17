Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Verdict LIVE Updates: ICJ Rules in Favour of India, Asks Pakistan to Review Death Sentence

Kulbhushan Jadhav Case LIVE Updates: The International Court of Justice has ruled in the favour of India in its appeal against the death sentence given to Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistan. Affirming the right to consular access, the court said Jadhav's death sentence should remain suspended until Pakistan effectively reviews and reconsiders the decision.
The court, however, rejected most of the remedies sought by India, including annulment of the military court decision convicting Kulbhushan Jadhav, his release and safe passage to India. The 49-year-old retired Indian Navy officer was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017. His sentencing had evoked a sharp reaction in India. President of the Court, Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, is reading out the verdict during a public sitting at the Peace Palace in The Hague, Netherlands.
Jul 17, 2019 8:12 pm (IST)
The government of Pakistan claimed victory after ICJ's verdict saying India's demand for Jadhav's repatriation was rejected.
Harish Salve represented India at the ICJ in the Kulchushan Jadhav case. The 64-year-old lawyer has an experience of over 29 years and has argued in some high-profile cases.
Jul 17, 2019 7:47 pm (IST)
The Congress welcomed ICJ's verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case which asked Pakistan to review the death sentence and granted consular access to Jadhav. The party also expressed hope for his early return.
We welcome the ruling by the International Court of Justice in the #KulbhushanJhadhav case. This is a big win for India & we will continue to pray for his early return.
Stating that Pakistan had violated Vienna Convention by not providing India with consular access to Jadhav, the International Court of Justice asked Pakistan to review the death sentence ordered by a military court in a closed trial. Read full report here.
Jul 17, 2019 7:40 pm (IST)
The ICJ ruled that Pakistan must review the death sentence for Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism". Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017. The sentence evoked a sharp reaction in India. A bench led by President of the Court Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf ordered an "effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Mr Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav". The bench also ruled that Pakistan had violated India's rights to consular visits after his arrest. Pakistan "deprived the Republic of India of the right to communicate with and have access to Mr Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav, to visit him in detention and to arrange for his legal representation", the judges said.
Jul 17, 2019 7:38 pm (IST)
Jadhav's Village Erupts in Joy | Residents of a small village in this western Maharashtra district Wednesday celebrated as the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stayed the death sentence awarded to local lad Kulbhushan Jadhav by a Pakistan court. There were cheers of joy and sighs of relief as Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, president of the ICJ, read the courts' decision in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case and stayed death sentence awarded to him by a military court till Pakistan reviews the trial.
Jul 17, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)
Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday welcomed the International Court of Justice’s verdict in the case of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav that went in Delhi’s favour. Swaraj described the verdict as a "great victory for India”.
Jul 17, 2019 7:30 pm (IST)
The verdict in the high-profile case comes nearly five months after a 15-member bench of ICJ led by Judge Yusuf had reserved its decision on February 21 after hearing oral submissions by India and Pakistan. The proceedings of the case took two years and two months to complete. India moved the ICJ in May 8, 2017 for the "egregious violation" of the provisions of the Vienna Convention by Pakistan by repeatedly denying New Delhi consular access to Jadhav.
Jul 17, 2019 7:27 pm (IST)
As ICJ rules in India's favour, here is a look at the timeline of the case.
Jul 17, 2019 7:25 pm (IST)
Leaders like Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Baul Supriyo welcomed the ICJ's ruling in Kulbhushan Jadhav case that asked Pakistan to give consular access to Jadhav and to review the death sentence pronounced by a military court.
Jul 17, 2019 7:20 pm (IST)
Terming the ICJ ruling in Kulbhushan Jadhav case as diplomatic win for India, union minister Nitin Gadkari congratulated PM Modi, former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj and senior advocate Harish Salve who represented India at the ICJ.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said ICJ's decision to grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav is a big victory for India.
Jul 17, 2019 7:10 pm (IST)
The verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case went in India’s favour as the International Court of Justice suspended the death sentence pending legal review and directed the Pakistan government to grant India consular access to him. It is a life-altering turn of events in the three-year-old case of this captured former Indian Naval officer, who Pakistan alleges is a spy and a terrorist. India had moved the ICJ in 2017 after a Pakistani military court awarded the death sentence to Jadhav. The verdict is best case scenario for India. Read full report here.
Jul 17, 2019 7:00 pm (IST)
Soon after the ICJ's verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case, his friends started celebrating in Mumbai as the court suspended the death sentence.
Jul 17, 2019 6:53 pm (IST)
With today's verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case, the ICJ ruled that India's application is admissible as ICJ has the jurisdiction. It also said that Pakistan has violated the Vienna convention by denying India the consular access. The stay on Jadhav's execution will continue and Pakistan has been asked to review the death sentence.
Jul 17, 2019 6:49 pm (IST)
The ICJ said that Pakistan has deprived India of the right to communicate with and have access to Jadhav and did not arrange for his legal representation. The court said Pakistan has breached obligations incumbent upon it under Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.
Jul 17, 2019 6:47 pm (IST)
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram welcomed the ICJ verdict and said, "ICJ delivers ‘justice’ in the true sense of that word, upholding human rights, due procedure and the rule of law."
ICJ delivers 'justice' in the true sense of that word, upholding human rights, due procedure and the rule of law
"A continued stay of execution constitutes an indispensable condition for the effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Mr. Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav," the ICJ mainatined.
Jul 17, 2019 6:43 pm (IST)
The ICJ also observed that Kubhushan Jadhav's death sentence should remain suspended until Pakistan effectively reviews and reconsiders the sentence in light of Pakistan’s breach of Art 36(1) i.e. denial of consular access and notification. However, India's remedies in the case, including annulment of the military court decision and Jadhav's return to India, have been rejected.
Jul 17, 2019 6:38 pm (IST)
Sushma Swaraj Welcomes Verdict | Former minister of external affairs Sushma Swaraj has welcomed the ICJ's verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case and has termed it a victory for India. She also thanked PM Modi.
I wholeheartedly welcome the verdict of International Court of Justice in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav. It is a great victory for India. /1
ICJ Rules in Favor of India | The ICJ has ruled that the Vienna convention has been violated by Pakistan by denying him Consular Access. India in a plea had argued how Pakistan had violated the Vienna convention by denying consular access to one of its nationals despite close to a 100 such attempts made by India. Consular access is a basic tenet of the Vienna convention. Not only did Pakistan deny Jadhav this, but the way the Pakistan Army and other officials treated his wife and mother when they visited him in December 2017 does not show the failing state in good light.
Jul 17, 2019 6:16 pm (IST)
The verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case will be delivered by the International Court of Justice shortly. It is likely to be a life-altering turn of events in the three-year-old case of this captured former Indian Naval officer who Pakistan alleges is a spy and a terrorist. India had moved the ICJ in 2017 after a Pakistani military court awarded the death sentence to Jadhav. India had made two prayers in its petition before the ICJ. Read full report here.
Jul 17, 2019 6:09 pm (IST)
India's Ambassador to the Netherlands Venu Rajamony and MEA Joint Secretary (Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran) Deepak Mittal have arrived at the International Courts of Justice for hearing in Kulbhushan Jadhav case.
Jul 17, 2019 6:05 pm (IST)
Sarabjit's Sister Pins Hope on ICJ | Dalbir Kaur, the sister of Sarabjit Singh who was sentenced to death in Pakistan over terrorism charges, said that she "fully believed that the International Court of Justice's verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav's case will be in India's favour." Sarabjit Singh died in a Pakistan prison after some inmates attacked him in 2013.
Jul 17, 2019 5:54 pm (IST)
The team from Indian Embassy has arrived at the International Court of Justice for the hearing in Kulbhushan Jadhav case which will start in the next 50 minutes.
ICJ's Jurisdiction |ICJ can entertain a dispute only if the States concerned have accepted its jurisdiction. The court can only hear a dispute when requested to do so by one or more States. It cannot deal with a dispute on its own initiative.
Jul 17, 2019 5:44 pm (IST)
As India awaits ICJ's verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, here is a quick look at the ICJ which settles legal disputes between two countries and gives advisory on legal matters referred to it by United Nations organs and specialised agencies.
Jul 17, 2019 5:40 pm (IST)
Incarcerated in Pakistan over spying charges, Kulbhushan Jadhav's friends in Mumbai held special prayers for his release ahead of ICJ's verdict.
#Mumbai: Kulbhushan Jadhav's friends wearing 'India with Kulbhushan' t-shirts offer special prayers ahead of International Court of Justice's verdict today. pic.twitter.com/OJtnO0wWwz
What is Consular Access? | Under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963, foreign nationals arrested overseas have to be promptly informed about their right to get in touch with their embassy or consular post for legal assistance. However, Pakistan said that a bilateral agreement on consular access signed between the two countries in 2008 overrides the Vienna Convention. That agreement says “each Government shall provide consular access within three months to nationals of one country under arrest, detention or imprisonment in the other country.”
Jul 17, 2019 5:29 pm (IST)
Sarabjit Singh was convicted on charges of 1991 bombings in Lahore and Faisalabad, months after he inadvertently crossed into Pakistani territory in August 1990. Jailed in Pakistan, Singh faced death sentence, while his family kept fughting for his release. However, he was brutally assaulted in April 2013. He succumbed to his injuries days later on May 2, 2013.
The verdict in the high-profile case comes nearly five months after a 15-member bench of ICJ led by Judge Yusuf had reserved its decision on February 21 after hearing oral submissions by India and Pakistan. The proceedings of the case took two years and two months to complete.
India moved the ICJ on May 8, 2017, for the "egregious violation" of the provisions of the Vienna Convention by Pakistan by repeatedly denying New Delhi consular access to Jadhav. A bench of the ICJ, which was set up after World War II to resolve international disputes, on May 18, 2017 had restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav till adjudication of the case.
A four-day public hearing in the high-profile case took place in February amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following one of the worst terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group that killed 40 CRPF soldiers on February 14.
During the hearing in ICJ, both India and Pakistan submitted their detailed pleas and responses. India based its case on two broad issues - breach of Vienna Convention on consular access and the process of resolution.
Harish Salve, who was representing India in the case, questioned the functioning of Pakistan's notorious military courts and urged the top UN court to annul Jadhav's death sentence, which is based on an "extracted confession". In his submission in the ICJ on the last day of the hearing, Pakistan's counsel Khawar Qureshi said, "India's claim for relief must be dismissed or declared inadmissible."
Pakistan claims that its security forces arrested Jadhav from restive Balochistan province on March 3, 2016 after he reportedly entered from Iran. However, India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy.
Pakistan had rejected India's plea for consular access to Jadhav at the ICJ, claiming that New Delhi wants the access to get the information gathered by its "spy". However, Pakistan facilitated a meeting of Jadhav with his mother and wife in Islamabad on December 25, 2017.