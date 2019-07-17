Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Verdict LIVE Updates: ICJ Suspends Death Sentence, Grants Consular Access to India

Event Highlights
The 49-year-old retired Indian Navy officer was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017. His sentencing had evoked a sharp reaction in India. President of the Court, Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, is reading out the verdict during a public sitting at the Peace Palace in The Hague, Netherlands.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram welcomed the ICJ verdict and said, "ICJ delivers ‘justice’ in the true sense of that word, upholding human rights, due procedure and the rule of law."
ICJ delivers ‘justice’ in the true sense of that word, upholding human rights, due procedure and the rule of law— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) July 17, 2019
The ICJ also observed that Kubhushan Jadhav's death sentence should remain suspended until Pakistan effectively reviews and reconsiders the sentence in light of Pakistan’s breach of Art 36(1) i.e. denial of consular access and notification. However, India's remedies in the case, including annulment of the military court decision and Jadhav's return to India, have been rejected.
Sushma Swaraj Welcomes Verdict | Former minister of external affairs Sushma Swaraj has welcomed the ICJ's verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case and has termed it a victory for India. She also thanked PM Modi.
I wholeheartedly welcome the verdict of International Court of Justice in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav. It is a great victory for India. /1— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 17, 2019
ICJ Rules in Favor of India | The ICJ has ruled that the Vienna convention has been violated by Pakistan by denying him Consular Access. India in a plea had argued how Pakistan had violated the Vienna convention by denying consular access to one of its nationals despite close to a 100 such attempts made by India. Consular access is a basic tenet of the Vienna convention. Not only did Pakistan deny Jadhav this, but the way the Pakistan Army and other officials treated his wife and mother when they visited him in December 2017 does not show the failing state in good light.
The verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case will be delivered by the International Court of Justice shortly. It is likely to be a life-altering turn of events in the three-year-old case of this captured former Indian Naval officer who Pakistan alleges is a spy and a terrorist. India had moved the ICJ in 2017 after a Pakistani military court awarded the death sentence to Jadhav. India had made two prayers in its petition before the ICJ. Read full report here.
Sarabjit's Sister Pins Hope on ICJ | Dalbir Kaur, the sister of Sarabjit Singh who was sentenced to death in Pakistan over terrorism charges, said that she "fully believed that the International Court of Justice's verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav's case will be in India's favour." Sarabjit Singh died in a Pakistan prison after some inmates attacked him in 2013.
The team from Indian Embassy has arrived at the International Court of Justice for the hearing in Kulbhushan Jadhav case which will start in the next 50 minutes.
Hague, Netherlands: Team from Indian Embassy arrives at International Courts of Justice for #KulbhushanJadhav case's verdict pic.twitter.com/zP8g9vRwyc— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019
Incarcerated in Pakistan over spying charges, Kulbhushan Jadhav's friends in Mumbai held special prayers for his release ahead of ICJ's verdict.
#Mumbai: Kulbhushan Jadhav's friends wearing 'India with Kulbhushan' t-shirts offer special prayers ahead of International Court of Justice's verdict today. pic.twitter.com/OJtnO0wWwz— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019
What is Consular Access? | Under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963, foreign nationals arrested overseas have to be promptly informed about their right to get in touch with their embassy or consular post for legal assistance. However, Pakistan said that a bilateral agreement on consular access signed between the two countries in 2008 overrides the Vienna Convention. That agreement says “each Government shall provide consular access within three months to nationals of one country under arrest, detention or imprisonment in the other country.”
Sarabjit Singh was convicted on charges of 1991 bombings in Lahore and Faisalabad, months after he inadvertently crossed into Pakistani territory in August 1990. Jailed in Pakistan, Singh faced death sentence, while his family kept fughting for his release. However, he was brutally assaulted in April 2013. He succumbed to his injuries days later on May 2, 2013.
Pakistan's Denial of Consular Access | India in its plea had also argued how Pakistan had violated the Vienna convention by denying consular access to one of its nationals despite close to a 100 such attempts made by India. Consular access is a basic tenet of the Vienna convention. Not only did Pakistan deny Jadhav this, but the way the Pakistan Army and other officials treated his wife and mother when they visited him in December 2017 does not show the failing state in good light.
India's Best Case Scenario | The best case scenario that India can hope for is that the ICJ strikes down the death sentence given to Jadhav on humanitarian grounds and ensures that he lives on. But there is little chance that Jadhav will be freed from a Pakistani jail and returned to India’s custody.
When Jadhav’s mother and wife had met him in December 2017 in Islamabad, India had accused Pakistan of harassing the duo. India had then alleged that Jadhav had ‘parotted Pakistani propaganda’ and his conversation with the family was tutored and designed to perpetuate the false narrative of his ‘activities’ in Pakistan.
India contended that it had not been informed of Jadhav's arrest until long after his detention and that the Islamic Republic failed to inform the alleged spy of his rights. It also said that Pakistan, in violation of the Vienna Conventions, had denied consular access to Jadhav despite India's multiple requests.
Meanwhile, on April 10, 2017, Pakistan informed India that Jadhav had been sentenced to death on charges of espionage and terrorism by a military court in Pakistan. Almost a month later, on May 8, 2017, India approached the ICJ and asked for proceedings against Pakistan “for egregious violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963” in the matter of the Jadhav’s detention and trial.
India rejected Pakistan's claims and maintained that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had started a business after retiring from the Navy. India was first informed about the arrest on March 25, 2016 and sought consular access to Jadhav on the very same day, but the request did not elicit any response from the other side. On March 30, 2016, India again sent a reminder reiterating its request for consular access at the earliest. India made at least 16 such requests to Pakistan till April 26, 2017 but all of them failed to evoke any response.
Jadhav was sentenced to death by a military court of Pakistan on charges of being an Indian spy in 2017. India had then moved the ICJ, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, against the military court's verdict. Jadhav, a retired Navy officer, was arrested by the Pakistani officials on March 3, 2016, on suspicion of spying. After his arrest, Pakistan released a video of Jadhav purportedly confessing to being a RAW spy. In the video, he said that he was picked up by the RAW in 2013 and had been directing various activities in Balochistan and Karachi at the behest of intelligence agency since then.
Will ICJ Verdict Set Jadhav Free? | While India would be happy if it is able to save Jadhav from the gallows, it is highly likely that he will end up spending the rest of his life in a Pakistani prison much like his fellow Indians who were caught in Pakistan earlier for alleged spying. Sarabjit Singh died in a Pakistani jail after 25 years despite the valiant efforts of his family and previous Indian governments. Ravindra Kaushik even managed to breach the ranks of the Pakistan Army, but he was caught and died in a Pakistani jail after 16 years. Unfortunately for Jadhav, history doesn’t give him much hope.
India said it was unaware of how Jadhav landed in Balochistan as claimed by Pakistan and believes it is a case of him being kidnapped and brought to Pakistan. The ICJ completed the hearing on February 21 after which the case was under deliberation for almost five months. Earlier this month, the court said Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, President of the Court, will read the decision in a public hearing at the Peace Palace in the Hague on July 17.
Pakistan had claimed that its security had arrested Jadhav from Balochistan on March 3, 2016. They continued to insist that he was a serving Indian naval officer who was indulging in espionage and terrorism. India immediately and vociferously denied the charge, saying Jadhav was a former navy officer who was carrying out legitimate business at Chabahar Port in Iran.
After two oral and two written submissions over the last two years, India’s agent Deepak Mittal, joint secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, will be present at the Hague today and is expected to bring back good news. India is extremely hopeful that its forceful and effective arguments in the ICJ will result in the case going in its favour, with the country not only getting consular access to Jadhav but ultimately be able to free him from Pakistani custody.
Pakistan had initially questioned the jurisdiction of the ICJ in a matter they insisted related to grave terror charges against Jadhav. The ICJ set aside jurisdiction concerns by suggesting it had the right to go ahead with the case as it directly invoked clauses of the Vienna Convention, an international law that comes under its purview.
File photo of Kulbhushan Jadav
The verdict in the high-profile case comes nearly five months after a 15-member bench of ICJ led by Judge Yusuf had reserved its decision on February 21 after hearing oral submissions by India and Pakistan. The proceedings of the case took two years and two months to complete.
India moved the ICJ on May 8, 2017, for the "egregious violation" of the provisions of the Vienna Convention by Pakistan by repeatedly denying New Delhi consular access to Jadhav. A bench of the ICJ, which was set up after World War II to resolve international disputes, on May 18, 2017 had restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav till adjudication of the case.
A four-day public hearing in the high-profile case took place in February amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following one of the worst terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group that killed 40 CRPF soldiers on February 14.
During the hearing in ICJ, both India and Pakistan submitted their detailed pleas and responses. India based its case on two broad issues - breach of Vienna Convention on consular access and the process of resolution.
Harish Salve, who was representing India in the case, questioned the functioning of Pakistan's notorious military courts and urged the top UN court to annul Jadhav's death sentence, which is based on an "extracted confession". In his submission in the ICJ on the last day of the hearing, Pakistan's counsel Khawar Qureshi said, "India's claim for relief must be dismissed or declared inadmissible."
Pakistan claims that its security forces arrested Jadhav from restive Balochistan province on March 3, 2016 after he reportedly entered from Iran. However, India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy.
Pakistan had rejected India's plea for consular access to Jadhav at the ICJ, claiming that New Delhi wants the access to get the information gathered by its "spy". However, Pakistan facilitated a meeting of Jadhav with his mother and wife in Islamabad on December 25, 2017.
-
14 Jul, 2019 | Zimbabwe in Ireland IRE vs ZIM 171/920.0 overs 172/216.4 oversZimbabwe beat Ireland by 8 wickets
-
14 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup NZ vs ENG 241/850.0 overs 241/1050.0 oversNew Zealand tied with England (England win Super Over by boundaries)
-
12 Jul, 2019 | Zimbabwe in Ireland ZIM vs IRE 132/813.0 overs 134/110.5 oversIreland beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets (D/L method)
-
11 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup AUS vs ENG 223/1049.0 overs 226/232.1 oversEngland beat Australia by 8 wickets
-
09 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup NZ vs IND 239/850.0 overs 221/1049.3 oversNew Zealand beat India by 18 runs