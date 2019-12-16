Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kuldeep Sengar Breaks Down in Tears after Hearing His Conviction in Unnao Rape Case

Delhi's Tis Hazari court convicted Kuldeep Singh Sengar for rape under the POCSO Act , while co-accused Shashi Singh was acquitted of all charges.

PTI

Updated:December 16, 2019, 4:41 PM IST
Kuldeep Sengar Breaks Down in Tears after Hearing His Conviction in Unnao Rape Case
File photo of Kuldeep Singh Sengar. (PTI)

New Delhi: Soon after his conviction by a Delhi court on Monday in Unnao rape case, expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar broke down in the courtroom. He was seen crying beside his sister.

Court convicted prime accused Sengar for rape under Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act for offence of public servant committing penetrative sexual assault against a child. District Judge Dharmesh Sharma, however, acquitted co-accused Shashi Singh of all charges.

The court will hear arguments on quantum of sentence on Wednesday. The offences entail maximum punishment of life imprisonment under POCSO.

whatsapp

