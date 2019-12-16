Kuldeep Sengar Breaks Down in Tears after Hearing His Conviction in Unnao Rape Case

New Delhi: Soon after his conviction by a Delhi court on Monday in Unnao rape case, expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar broke down in the courtroom. He was seen crying beside his sister.

Court convicted prime accused Sengar for rape under Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act for offence of public servant committing penetrative sexual assault against a child. District Judge Dharmesh Sharma, however, acquitted co-accused Shashi Singh of all charges.

The court will hear arguments on quantum of sentence on Wednesday. The offences entail maximum punishment of life imprisonment under POCSO.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.