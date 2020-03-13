Take the pledge to vote

Kuldeep Sengar Gets 10 Years in Prison for Murder of Unnao Rape Survivor's Father

The incident took place in 2017 when the minor woman was kidnapped and raped by Sengar.

News18.com

March 13, 2020
Kuldeep Sengar Gets 10 Years in Prison for Murder of Unnao Rape Survivor's Father
File photo of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, in Lucknow.

New Delhi: Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for the murder of Unnao rape survivor's father who died on April 9, 2018, in judicial custody.

Sengar, a four-time BJP MLA from Unnao’s Bangermau, had won the assembly polls in 2017. He was expelled from the party after allegations were levelled against him. Following his conviction in the Unnao rape case in December last year, a Delhi court had sentenced Sengar to life imprisonment.

In March, a court in Delhi had convicted Sengar of culpable homicide not amounting to murder of the survivor’s father. He is already serving a life term for the rape, a sentence handed down in December last year.

The court had convicted Sengar for rape under the sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for an offence by a public servant committing penetrative sexual assault against a child after holding the victim to be a minor.

The incident took place in 2017 when the minor woman was kidnapped and raped by Sengar. The complaint in the matter, however, was registered only after she attempted to immolate herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's official residence in Lucknow.

She took the extreme step after her father was allegedly thrashed by Sengar's brother, Atul Sengar, and taken to jail instead of the hospital where two days later he succumbed to injuries in police custody. The matter came to light after a video clip showing Atul Sengar beating the minor’s father went viral on social media.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
