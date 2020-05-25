INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kuldeep Sengar's Daughter Files FIR against Alka Lamba over Unnao Rape Case Tweet

File photo of Congress leader Alka Lamba.

File photo of Congress leader Alka Lamba.

Lamba had tweeted that Kuldeep Singh had got the bail from the court at the behest of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister

  • IANS Unnao
  • Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 9:26 PM IST
Share this:

Aishwarya Sengar, daughter of former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is in Delhi's Tihar Jail in the Unnao rape case, has lodged an FIR against Congress leader Alka Lamba over her tweet.

Lamba had tweeted that Kuldeep Singh had got the bail from the court at the behest of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. Aishwarya submitted a complaint to Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrantveer, calling the tweet a 'political conspiracy and fake'.

While Kuldeep Sengar was not granted bail, the rape survivor's uncle recieved the bail. Aishwarya said her lawyer had moved the Delhi High Court for the father's bail.

"The daughter of the former MLA has alleged that some objectionable tweets were made from @LambaAlka and @DharnaPatelINC. A case is being registered in this regard in Nagar Kotwali. Necessary action will be taken after investigation," said the Unnao SP.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading