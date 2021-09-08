Kullu Couple Attack Case: Himachal Pradesh Police Arrest 2 More Assaulters

The Himachal Pradesh Police have arrested two more people from Kullu on Tuesday in connection with the brutal attack on a couple last month.

The arrested youths have been identified as Kamal Singh, 22, and Akhil Sharma, 23. Both the arrested are residents of Kullu. The Himachal Pradesh Police have so far arrested seven people, including a BJP leader, who is the main accused in the attack.

Kullu superintendent of police (SP) Gurudev Sharma confirmed the arrest. “The duo arrested in charges of the attack on the couple have been taken on two days police remand,” said Sharma.

According to reports, the couple was brutally attacked by BJP leader Khimi Ram and his associates around 8pm on August 25 when they were returning home. The couple, back then, told the police that Ram and his associates attacked them with iron rods, batons and even pelted stones.

Yuma Dei is undergoing treatment at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Narechowk Medical College and her husband Paras Ram is admitted in the PGI Hospital in Chandigarh.

According to doctors of the hospital, the couple is recovering, but it will take months to return to normal life as they have suffered serious body injuries including broken limbs in the attack.

According to reports, a land dispute between Kullu district BJP media in-charge and the couple is the reason behind the attack.

After the attack, the couple filed a complaint against the BJP Kullu district media in-charge Khimi Ram and others, including Chander Kiran Sharma of Puid, Raj Kumar of Chanaugi, and Vijay Kumar of Bradha village.

The Kullu Police, soon after the attack, registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147 (rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 307 (attempt to murder) and SC/ST Act.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here