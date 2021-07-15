Sashti in July 2021: Significance, Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurat

Kumar Sashti is the birth anniversary of Lord Skanda or Kartikeya, the son of Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati. Skanda is popularly worshipped among Tamil Hindus. The Shukla Paksha Sashti Tithi (sixth day of the waxing phase of the Moon) of every month is observed as Skanda Sashti, while the same in Ashadha month is known as Kumar Sashti.

According to Hindu Panchang, when Panchami Tithi ends and Sashti Tithi starts between sunrise and sunset, it is known as Skanda Sashti. Read on to know about Tithi, time, puja ritual and significance of Kumar Sashti.

Kumar Sashti in July 2021: Date and timing

Kumar Sashti will be observed on July 15. The Shukla Paksha Sashti tithi will begin at 07:16 am on July 15 and will end at 06:06 am on July 16.

Kumar Sashti in July 2021: Puja vidhi and other rituals

Lord Kartikeya is known as Murugan in the Tamil Hindu community. The devotees get up early and take a bath to worship Lord Skanda by lighting an oil lamp, incense sticks and offering flowers, sandalwood paste and Kumkum. They also observe fast for the whole day and visit the temple of Lord Skanda or Murugan. In south India, Lord Murugan is considered as the younger brother of Lord Ganesha, while north Indians consider him as the elder brother of Lord Ganesha.

Skanda Sashti July 2021: Significance

As per the Hindu scriptures, Lord Kartikeya was born to defeat the demons and uphold dharma. The festival is very significant in Nepal and western parts of India as it is the birth anniversary of their deity, Lord Kartikeya. The day is also referred to as ‘Kumar Jayanti’. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Kartikeya was the Commander of the Devsena (Army of the Devas). He is also known as the destroyer of demons. By observing the Kumar Sashti vrat, devotees seek blessing from Lord Murugan to end all their miseries and fulfil their desires.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here