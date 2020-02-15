Take the pledge to vote

Kumar Vishwas' Car Stolen From Outside His House in Ghaziabad

According to the police, the car was parked outside the house of Kumar Vishwas at his Indirapuram house till late Friday night.

IANS

Updated:February 15, 2020, 5:08 PM IST
Kumar Vishwas' Car Stolen From Outside His House in Ghaziabad
File photo of Kumar Vishwas.

New Delhi: Hindi poet Kumar Vishwas' car has been stolen from outside his house in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. The police have registered a case and several teams have been formed to nab the culprit.

Ghaziabad police spokesman Sohanveer Singh Solanki on Saturday confirmed this to IANS. He said, "The incident happened on Friday-Saturday night. The next morning the matter was reported to the police by his relatives. The police have lodged a case and investigation is on."

According to the police, the car was parked outside the house of Kumar Vishwas at his Indirapuram house till late Friday night.

Kumar Vishwas lives in Sector 3 in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad district with his family.

