Told Congress Don’t Trust Independent MLAs, Says Kumaraswamy as Crisis Deepens in Karnataka

As political crisis deepens in Karnataka - Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday admitted that the 'government is in danger' but he is not 'perturbed' as BJP will not succeed in poaching MLAs.Speaking exclusively to News18, H.D. Kumaraswamy, said, "Currently that is there (political crisis)…they (BJP) are trying to put the government in danger but I am not perturbed. They are doing the mischief by mobilizing MLAs but they will not succeed."When asked why he thinks that his government will survive – amid rumors that BJP is trying to poach four Congress MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi, B Nagendra, Umesh Jadhav and Mahesh Kumatahalli – he said, "See, the problem in Belgaum politics is there are internal rifts of these MLAs with the Congress leadership. Congress leadership are unhappy over Ramesh Jarkiholi. In Belgaum politics, internally BJP and Congress are on good terms. We broke that internal arrangement between Congress and BJP. They may have a problem with the Congress leadership…but all the four MLAs share a very relationship with me. They are not going anywhere. They will come to me.""Congress MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi, B Nagendra, Umesh Jadhav and Mahesh Kumatahalli, all of them have full respect towards me," he added.On the context of two independent MLAs (H Nagesh from Mulbagal and R Shankar from Ranebennur) withdrawing support to his coalition government, Kumaraswamy said, "See, Nagesh won with the help of Ramesh Jarkiholi. He has some obligation to Ramesh because it's because of his strength Nagesh managed to win. It's a situation crisis for him. That is why I told Congress don't trust independent MLAs because anytime they can ditch us."Kumaraswamy arrived in Kolkata on Friday to attend mega United Opposition's rally called by his Bengal counter Mamata Banerjee to fight against the saffron brigade ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Polls.