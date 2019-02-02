LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Kumaraswamy, BJP Trade Barbs on Twitter Over Don Ravi Pujari's Arrest

Pujari, facing more than 30 cases, including a 2009 murder case, in Mangaluru was arrested on January 19 from Senegal.

PTI

Updated:February 2, 2019, 8:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kumaraswamy, BJP Trade Barbs on Twitter Over Don Ravi Pujari's Arrest
File photo of Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy.
Loading...
Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP Saturday hit out at Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for claiming credit for the arrest of underworld gangster Ravi Pujari from Senegal and asked him to show "some guts" and stop crimes in the state.

It also took a dig at Kumaraswamy by referring to him as "Anna" (big brother), as the chief minister is usually referred to.

The party also asked the chief minister show his "virility" by arresting Congress MLA J N Ganesh, absconding for nearly a week since he was booked on an attempt-to-murder charge after he allegedly assaulted lawmaker Anand Singh during a brawl at a resort here.

Reacting to the BJP barb, Kumaraswamy questioned why the party did not get Pujari arrested when it was in power. He assured action against Ganesh in accordance with law.

Pujari, facing more than 30 cases, including a 2009 murder case, in Mangaluru was arrested on January 19 from Senegal.

"CM @hd_kumaraswamy claiming credit for arrest of criminal Ravi Poojari by West African police is like @H_D_Devegowda claiming credits for killing of Bin Laden by US. Wake up & first show some guts to stop the crime in Karnataka. Governing a state isnt like producing movies (sic)," Karnataka BJP said in a tweet.

"Anna (Big brother) Kumaranna, before giving kudos to your self by claiming that Ravi Pujari was arrested by the coalition government, show your virility by arresting Kampli MLA Ganesh," it said in another tweet in Kannada.

On Friday, Kumaraswamy said the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka played a leading role in getting Pujari arrested.

On Saturday, he asserted BJP need not have any doubt and he would not compromise for the sake of power and protect those who indulged in illegal activity.

"Ravi Pujari's illegal activities had started in 2001; BJP also ruled the state for five years. BJP has tweeted with respect- calling me Anna- I want to ask that brother (BJP) what did you do for five years when you were in power," he said.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Kumaraswamy said his government had made efforts in the last six months to arrest Pujari.

The state government officials maintained a constant communication with the Senegal government. "We have already given instructions to arrest Ganesh. Whoever has committed mistake will not be protected at any cost and action will be taken against them in accordance with law, but there are procedures for it. Case has been booked and officials have initiated action," he added.

The Congress has suspended Ganesh from the party.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram