Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah and Yeddyurappa Share a Meal Together, Crack Jokes
Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah and Yeddyurappa declared that they are political adversaries and personal friends.
Siddaramaiah (L), Yeddyurappa, and Kumaraswamy(standing) share a meal together in Vidhana Soudha on July 12, 2018
Bengaluru: The state Assembly building, Vidhana Soudha, witnessed a rare bonhomie among three arch-rivals: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, his predecessor Siddaramaiah and leader of the opposition BS Yeddyurappa on Thursday.
A few minutes before the lunch break Yeddyurappa and Siddaramaiah had traded charges against each other in the Assembly hall. Yeddyurappa had accused Siddaramaiah of not keeping his promises to the farmers and Siddaramaiah had replied calling Yeddyurappa an old man desperate for power.
Three days ago, Kumaraswamy and Yeddyurappa had turned the state Assembly into a battlefield hurling abuses at each other. They had called each other betrayers, corrupt and power hungry.
On Thursday, Kumaraswamy put his hands around Yeddyurappa’s shoulders and led him to the high table. Siddaramaiah, who was already seated there, also pulled him towards his side gesturing him to occupy the chair next to him.
All three top leaders of the Congress, the BJP and the JDS had a sumptuous meal together, cracking jokes and discussing the good Monsoon across coastal and Malnad Karnataka.
Several top leaders from their parties also joined them there.
Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah and Yeddyurappa declared that they are political adversaries and personal friends.
And when they address the media or public or the Assembly, they will be at each other’s throat. Not a single day passes by without these three leaders making serious allegations against each others.
