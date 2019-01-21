English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kumbh 2019: Devotees Throng Sangam for Holy Dip on Paush Purnima
From Sunday night itself, the Sangam area was buzzing with activities, as devotees started arriving, while security forces maintained a close watch on the movement of pilgrims and visitors at the mela venue.
A Sadhu takes a holy dip at Sangam on the auspicious Makar Sankranti day during the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. (Image: PTI)
Prayagraj: Braving intense chill, scores of devotees took a dip in the River Ganga here on Monday on the occasion of Paush Purnima - the second auspicious bathing day of the Kumbh Mela.
From Sunday night itself, the Sangam area was buzzing with activities, as devotees started arriving, while security forces maintained a close watch on the movement of pilgrims and visitors at the mela venue.
Even before sunrise, devotees were seen coming out from the ghats after taking the dip.
Officials repeatedly made announcements to devotees not to venture into deep waters and also keep an eye over suspicious elements in their vicinity and report it to the police.
The full moon was at its splendid best over Sangam before the break of dawn and devotional songs on Lord Venkatesh in the background greeted visitors in the Sangam area.
Fog too was seen before sunrise at various places in the Sangam area. However, it failed to dampen the mood of devotees, who turned up in large numbers for the Paush Purnima bath.
The Purnima or full moon day will also mark the beginning of Kalpwas (the period of austerity) at Kumbh Mela.
Elaborating on the significance of Paush Purnima, Swami Adhokshanand said, Paush Purnima is a significant day for Hindus which falls on the full moon day of Paush in the Hindu calendar. On this day, devotees from different parts of the country assemble at Sangam to take a holy dip.
Even Lord Krishna had said that in the Hindu calendar, he represent the month of Paush, he said.
