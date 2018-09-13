Kumbh 2019: From Selfie Points to Sanskrit Gram, Trend Set to Meet Tradition in Allahabad

From selfie points for youngsters to air and water ambulance for emergency situation, Kumbh Mela is set to amalgamate trend with tradition this time. The Yogi Adityanath-led Bhartiya Janata Party government is leaving no stone unturned to make the Hindu pilgrimage congregation a mega event ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey has directed officials to set up an information desk — 'Atal Corner’— on the mela grounds. According to information, the Kumbh Mela will also witness Ramlila staged by a group of international ballet artists, which will last for 55 days.Apart from this, a ‘Sanskrit Gram’ will also be developed in an area of 10-acres to spread the awareness about the history and significance of Kumbh.The NRI guests at Kumbh Mela will be given memento in form of metallic containers, containing holy waters of river Ganga. Along with this, they will also be presented coffee table books and booklet about the journey of Kumbh and details about the events that will be carried out over the time period of 55 days.Interestingly, the congregation will be held between January and February, which will also be an important time for campaigning ahead of 2019 Lok Sabh elections. The Uttar Pradesh government will be spending around Rs 3,000 crore to make Kumbh 2019 "a world class event" where NRIs from over 196 countries will be invited. A special logo for the Kumbh has already been launched by the Yogi Adityanath government.As per Principal Secretary Cultural Affairs Department, Jitendra Kumar, “Artists from India and abroad are being invited for staging of Ramlila and Krishnalila at Kumbh 2019. All the cultural programmes at Kumbh 2019 which will last for 55 days will be organized with cooperation and coordination with the Centre.”