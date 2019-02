Kumbh Chronicles: Eat Right, Pray Right, Free Food, Street Food & More

Each of them, have their own stories. They travel from far just to sell food at the mela. Some complain of very low profits this year. Some had come as tourists to the mela, but set up food stalls to earn some quick bucks. The bhandaras, the prasad, and even lip-smacking street food, the array is intriguing. Watch the video to know more.