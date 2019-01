Kumbh Chronicles: How Much Money Does It Take To Make The Mela A Success

The much-talked about Kumbh Mela 2019 at Prayagraj (earlier called Allahabad) kicks off today and will continue till March 4. While the Kumbh Mela is held every six years, Maha Kumbh is observed every 12 years. Considering the efforts that Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has made - in terms of the budget allocated for the preparations or the security provisions made available for devotees, the Mela will attract lakhs of tourists from across the world.