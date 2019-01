Kumbh Chronicles: Ujjain's Transgender Akhada Breaking Barriers

Kinnars, also known as Hijras who can be Trans, intersex, or eunuchs, took their very first Devatva Yatra on the streets of Allahabad. They danced to the tune of Bhakti music.



For the first time, Kinnar saints of the Vedic Sanatan Dharma were given a space at the Kumbh Mela. Watch the video to know more about the Ujjain's Kinnar akhada who are breaking barriers in Kumbh 2019.