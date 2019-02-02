LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
News18 English

1-min read

Govt Adopts Special Measures To Keep Ganga Clean During Kumbh Mela

Under the Centre's Namami Gange project, a host of measures for sanitation as well as checking the flow of sewer drains into the Ganga were put in place at a cost of about Rs 250 crore

PTI

Updated:February 2, 2019, 5:11 PM IST
Govt Adopts Special Measures To Keep Ganga Clean During Kumbh Mela
A sea of devotees gathered to take bath at Sangam on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the first Shahi Snan, during Kumbh Mela 2019 in Allahabad (Prayagraj). (Image: PTI)
Allahabad: Special arrangements were made to expedite the process of cleaning all drains here during the two-month-long Kumbh.

Under the Centre's Namami Gange project, a host of measures for sanitation as well as checking the flow of sewer drains into the Ganga were put in place at a cost of about Rs 250 crore, said an official of the National Clean Ganga Mission (NCGM).

"There are 46 big drains that flow directly in the river. Their flow has been checked and treated through bioremediation and polymer-based techniques to provide clean water for the Kumbh," said Rajat Gupta, special consultant with the NCGM.

Under the project, the UP Jal Nigam hired an NGO, Geo Contractors, for treating sewer water of Arail, Salori, Mawaiya, Lote Haran and Rajapur drains of total 60.51 MLD discharge through advanced techniques.

A special technique — geosynthetic dewatering tube — was being used to clean the water of Lote Haran drain on the Jhusi side of the Ganga.

"This is a technique deployed for the first time in the world which has proved very effective for cleaning sewer water," said Rajneesh Mehra, director of Geo Contractors.

Three new sewage treatment plants of total capacity of 72 MLD would be coming up at Allahabad's satellite towns Jhusi, Naini and Phaphamau, Gupta said, adding that these plants would be completed by 2020.

The NMCG also undertook projects for ensuring solid waste management and sanitation at the Kumbh, with construction of 27,500 toilets, 20,000 urinals and 1,60,000 dustbins.

Trash skimmer was deployed for scooping of floating waste material from the river surface.

Another project for cleaning 21 ghats in the Kumbh Mela area was also underway, the officials added.



