Kumbh Mela: President Kovind, First Lady Participate in 'Ganga Pujan' at Sangam
The President and first lady Savita Kovind reached the Bamrauli airport on a special plane of the Indian Air Force around 9:30 am.
Allahabad: President Ram Nath Kovind, Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other ministers perform 'Ganga Pujan' at Sangam during Kumbh Mela 2019, in Allahabad(Prayagraj), Thursday, Jan.17, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Allahabad: President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Thursday visited Allahabad and performed 'Ganga pujan' in the Sangam area during the ongoing Kumbh Mela, officials said.
The President and first lady Savita Kovind reached the Bamrauli airport on a special plane of the Indian Air Force around 9:30 am. They were welcomed by governor Ram Naik, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and several cabinet ministers, the officials said.
President Kovind and his wife participated in 'Ganga pujan' in the Sangam area along with the governor, chief minister, his deputy Keshva Prasad Maurya and health minister Sidharth Nath Singh among others.
The president was at the Sangam area for about half-an-hour.
Sangam refers to the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.
The president will meet some prominent Sadhus later Thursday and will return for Delhi by the special IAF plane around 4:30 pm. President Kovind along with his family members came here last year too during the 'Magh Mela'.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
