Amid India's High Caseload, Haridwar's Kumbh Mela Sees Crowd, But Admin Says Footfall 50% Less | in Pics
Amid India's High Caseload, Haridwar's Kumbh Mela Sees Crowd, But Admin Says Footfall 50% Less | in Pics

Haridwar DGP said that the authorities are observing a gap of half an hour in between the 'snan' of two akharas to vacate and clean the ghats.

Niranjani Akhada Sadhus Defy Covid-19 safety protocols to take a holy dip in river Ganga at Har Ki Pauri Ghat in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar on the occasion of the second shahi snan in Kumbh. Despite hordes turning up for the mela, the Uttarakhand DGP in Haridwar, Ashok Kumar said that the footfall is 50% less than what they were expecting this year due to the COVID pandemic. He also said that the authorities are observing a gap of half an hour in between the ‘snan’ of two akharas to vacate and clean the ghats. The first bath was held on March 11 on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

With hordes turning up for the Kumbh mela in Haridwar amid a surge in Covid cases, the Uttarakhand Police is using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to zoom in on those not wearing masks.
Yet, the DGP says that the footfall is 50% less than what we were expecting this year due to COVID pandemic
The Kumbh Mela in Haridwar will conclude on April 30 with three “shahi snan”  dates on April 12, 14 and 27.
The first bath was held on March 11 on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

first published:April 12, 2021, 13:53 IST