Amid India's High Caseload, Haridwar's Kumbh Mela Sees Crowd, But Admin Says Footfall 50% Less | in Pics

Niranjani Akhada Sadhus Defy Covid-19 safety protocols to take a holy dip in river Ganga at Har Ki Pauri Ghat in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar on the occasion of the second shahi snan in Kumbh. Despite hordes turning up for the mela, the Uttarakhand DGP in Haridwar, Ashok Kumar said that the footfall is 50% less than what they were expecting this year due to the COVID pandemic. He also said that the authorities are observing a gap of half an hour in between the ‘snan’ of two akharas to vacate and clean the ghats. The first bath was held on March 11 on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

