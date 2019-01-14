English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kumbh Mela: UP Cops to Use Radio Tags for Children Under 14 Years
The department will collaborate with Vodafone to coordinate the 40,000 RFID tags that will be used to keep a track of the children.
File photo of devotees at Kumbh. (Representational photo: PTI)
Prayagraj (UP): The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday announced that they will be using RFID (radio-frequency identification) tags for children under 14 years.
"Kumbh is the biggest congregation in which over 12 crore people are expected to take part over the next 50 days. With a view to ensuring that children do not get lost, we will be using RFID tags on kids under 14 years attending the Kumbh," state Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh told PTI here on Monday.
The department will coordinate with Vodafone to coordinate the 40,000 RFID tags that will be used to keep a track of the children.
RFID is a form of wireless communication that incorporates the use of electro-magnetic or electrostatic coupling in the radio-frequency portion of the electromagnetic spectrum to uniquely identify an object or a person.
The DGP said 15 modern, integrated, digital lost-and-found centres have been set up in the Kumbh area and these have been integrated with the district police and social media.
An arrangement for display of information through LEDs has also been made with a public address system.
For traffic management, the police will be using an integrated system and an intra-district route diversion, besides crowd analytics and an intelligent traffic management system (ITMS), Singh said.
As many as 20 major parking spots have been developed as satellite towns and equipped with modern amenities such as cloakrooms, health kiosks and eateries to avoid rush in Prayagraj city, he added.
Aan automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system is also being used, the DGP said, adding that it will detect vehicles by colour, licence plate and date-time combinations.
Variable message display boards (VMD) have also been put up for real-time information dissemination, warnings, traffic advice, route guidance and emergency messages, Singh said.
