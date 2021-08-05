Kupwara Court Denies Bail to Ex-BJP Dist Chief and Others for Faking Attack on Themselves

Court of Sub-Judge in Kupwara on Thursday denied the bail to former BJP district President Mohammad Shafi Mir and others who faked an attack on themselves a few weeks back. According to reports, court of Sub-Judge, Kupwara denied the bail to them. Senior prosecutor Khursheed Ahmad Khan argued on behalf of Union Territory.

The former BJP district president of Kupwara, his spokesman and two cops were detained for faking an attack on the leader.

The court, while passing the order of rejection of bail, observed that the accused are men of power and hence there is ample chance that if they are released at this initial stage of investigation, they will hamper and tamper with the evidence.

The court further observed that the accused have immediate control over the administration of the district and hence can create hurdle in the investigation by the police in taking the case to its logical conclusion and, as such, the custodial interrogation is imperative and consequently the bail claimed by the accused appears to be premature, reads the order.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here