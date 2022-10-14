Kurnool Doctor Charges 1 Rupee for Treatment of Poor Patients, Provides Free Medicines to Those in Need

His healing touch in treating patients has made him popular in Kurnool as well as surrounding villages. One can witness a large number of patients waiting for their turn at his clinic. If any patient is not in a position to visit the clinic, Dr.Bhaskar Reddy personally visits the patient’s house and provides medical services to the needy. The native people of Kurnool and people from surrounding villages have been treating him as a god in the form of a human being.
