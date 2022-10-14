Kurnool Doctor Charges 1 Rupee for Treatment of Poor Patients, Provides Free Medicines to Those in Need

A doctor in Kurnool of Andhra Pradesh has been providing medical services to the needy by taking 1rupee as a fee from them for the past 20 years owing to the word given to his mother when she was on death bed. After receiving selfless service from him, people have been considering him a god in the form of a human being.

Going into the details, Doctor Bhaskar Reddy who possessed a Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) stayed in Delhi during his earlier days of medical practice. His mother passed away of prolonged illness in Delhi.

According to his mother’s last wish, he returned back to Kurnool and started providing medical services to patients from all age groups by collecting 1-Rupee as a fee which is nothing but free medical service nowadays.

He has been treating the patients at his own clinic from morning to evening on daily basis. Dr. Bhaskar Reddy not only treats the patients but also provides medicines free of cost to poor patients who are not in a financial position to buy the medicines on their own.

His healing touch in treating patients has made him popular in Kurnool as well as surrounding villages. One can witness a large number of patients waiting for their turn at his clinic. If any patient is not in a position to visit the clinic, Dr.Bhaskar Reddy personally visits the patient’s house and provides medical services to the needy. The native people of Kurnool and people from surrounding villages have been treating him as a god in the form of a human being.