Kurnool Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kurnool (కర్నూల్) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
18. Kurnool is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.48% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.28%. The estimated literacy level of Kurnool is 55.48%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Butta Renuka of YSRCP won in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 44,131 votes which was 4.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. YSRCP had a vote share of 44.36% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 73,773 votes which was 8.46% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 43.91% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 72.08% and in 2009, the constituency registered 66.67% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kurnool was: Butta Renuka (YSRCP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,38,832 men, 7,42,805 women and 154 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kurnool Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Kurnool is: 15.8309 78.0425
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कुरनूल, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); কুরনুল, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); कुरनूल, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); કુર્નૂલ, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); கர்னூல், ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); కర్నూల్, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಕರ್ನೂಲ್, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); കുർനൂൽ, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Kurnool Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
YSRCP
--
--
Ayushman Doctor Sanjeev Kumar
CPI(M)
--
--
K. Prabhakar Reddy
BJP
--
--
Dr. Parthasarathi Valmiki
SDPI
--
--
Abdul Waris
PPOI
--
--
Kasula Rajasekhar
SUCI
--
--
M. Naganna
SP
--
--
Dandu Sheshu Yadav
TDP
--
--
Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
H. Thomas
SFB
--
--
G. Sanjeeva Kumar
RRS
--
--
S.Md. Shafath
IND
--
--
Devarapogu Maddilety
IND
--
--
Balija Shiva Kumar
IND
--
--
Srihari P.V.
IND
--
--
T. Beechupally
INC
--
--
Ahmed Ali Khan
