Kurnool Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

Kurnool Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME YSRCP -- -- Ayushman Doctor Sanjeev Kumar CPI(M) -- -- K. Prabhakar Reddy BJP -- -- Dr. Parthasarathi Valmiki SDPI -- -- Abdul Waris PPOI -- -- Kasula Rajasekhar SUCI -- -- M. Naganna SP -- -- Dandu Sheshu Yadav TDP -- -- Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- H. Thomas SFB -- -- G. Sanjeeva Kumar RRS -- -- S.Md. Shafath IND -- -- Devarapogu Maddilety IND -- -- Balija Shiva Kumar IND -- -- Srihari P.V. IND -- -- T. Beechupally INC -- -- Ahmed Ali Khan

18. Kurnool is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.48% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.28%. The estimated literacy level of Kurnool is 55.48%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Butta Renuka of YSRCP won in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 44,131 votes which was 4.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. YSRCP had a vote share of 44.36% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 73,773 votes which was 8.46% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 43.91% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 72.08% and in 2009, the constituency registered 66.67% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kurnool was: Butta Renuka (YSRCP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,38,832 men, 7,42,805 women and 154 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Kurnool is: 15.8309 78.0425Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कुरनूल, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); কুরনুল, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); कुरनूल, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); કુર્નૂલ, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); கர்னூல், ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); కర్నూల్, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಕರ್ನೂಲ್, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); കുർനൂൽ, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).