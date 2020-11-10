Kurtha Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Kurtha (कुर्था), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Arawal district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Arawal. Kurtha is part of 36. Jahanabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.34%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.43%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,43,676 eligible electors, of which 1,26,292 were male, 1,16,539 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,31,549 eligible electors, of which 1,23,630 were male, 1,07,911 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,91,152 eligible electors, of which 1,03,568 were male, 87,584 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kurtha in 2015 was 409. In 2010, there were 200.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Satyadeo Singh of JDU won in this seat by defeating Ashok Kumar Verma of BLSP by a margin of 14,119 votes which was 12.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 37.79% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Satyadev Singh of JDU won in this seat defeating Shiv Bachan Yadav of RJD by a margin of 9,493 votes which was 10.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 40.96% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 215. Kurtha Assembly segment of Jahanabad Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Chandeshwar Prasad won the Jahanabad Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BLSP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BLSP won the Jahanabad Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 22 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Kurtha are: Indu Devi Kashyap (LJP), Kumar Krishna Mohan Alias Suday Yadav (RJD), Krishannandan Prasad Verma (JDU), Manoj Kumar Singh (BSP), Anil Kumar Singh (JDS), Amit Kumar (PMS), Kalam Uddin (RJJP), Devendra Prasad (AKP), Mritunjay Kumar (BSLP), Raju Kumar (SUCI), Sachida Nand Sinha (JRVP), Satish Kumar (RPIA), Sultan Amhad (JAPL), Sanjay Kumar (IND), Sijantri Kumari (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 55.58%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 49.92%, while it was 48.12% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 257 polling stations in 215. Kurtha constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 244. In 2010 there were 227 polling stations.

Extent:

215. Kurtha constituency comprises of the following areas of Arawal district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Sonbhadra Banshi Suryapur and Kurtha; Gram Panchayats Chauhar, Aiyara, Purainiya Shekha, Nagwan, Kochahasa, Pariyari, Kinjar, Murarhi, Rohai, Khajuri, Narga, Dorra, Karpi and Puran of Karpi Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Arawal.

Kurtha seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Kurtha is 315.55 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Kurtha is: 25°09'00.0"N 84°45'42.1"E.

