English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Kurukshetra Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kurukshetra (कुरुक्षेत्र) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kurukshetra (कुरुक्षेत्र) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
2. Kurukshetra is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Haryana in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.75% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Kurukshetra is 73.24%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Raj Kumar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 1,29,736 votes which was 11.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.92% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 22 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Naveen Jindal of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 1,18,729 votes which was 13.56% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 45.36% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 75.82% and in 2009, the constituency registered 75.06% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kurukshetra was: Raj Kumar Saini (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,07,700 men, 6,90,759 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kurukshetra Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Kurukshetra is: 30 76.75
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कुरुक्षेत्र, हरियाणा (Hindi); কুরুক্ষেত্র, হরিয়ানা (Bengali); कुरुक्षेत्र, हरयाणा (Marathi); કુરુક્ક્ષેત્ર, હરિયાણા (Gujarati); குருஷேத்திரம், ஹரியானா (Tamil); కురుక్షేత్ర, హరియాణా (Telugu); ಕುರುಕ್ಷೇತ್ರ, ಹರ್ಯಾಣ (Kannada); കുരുക്ഷേത്ര, ഹരിയാന (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
Nayab Singh
BJP
Nayab Singh
LEADING
In 2009, Naveen Jindal of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 1,18,729 votes which was 13.56% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 45.36% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.
Kurukshetra Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
200234
55.08%
Nayab Singh
INC
89498
24.62%
Nirmal Singh
BSP
22973
6.32%
Shashi
JNKP
22554
6.20%
Jai Bhagwan
INLD
18191
5.00%
Arjun Singh Chautala
IND
1381
0.38%
Ashwini Sharma Hrittwal
IND
1229
0.34%
Sandeep Singh Bharti
Nota
825
0.23%
Nota
IND
811
0.22%
Cs Kanwaljit Singh
PPI(D)
716
0.20%
Sumer Chand
IND
637
0.18%
Balveer Singh
IND
596
0.16%
Anil Yogi Upadhyay
IND
454
0.12%
Ramesh Chander Khatkar
PSP(L)
436
0.12%
Subhash Chand Bedi
BSCP
430
0.12%
Vikram Singh
IND
395
0.11%
Rameshwar (Foji)
IND
394
0.11%
Jai Parkash Sharma
IND
275
0.08%
Sachin Gaba
IND
268
0.07%
Roshan Lal Muwal
NVNP
266
0.07%
Jyoti Hibana
BJSMP
255
0.07%
Ram Narayan
IND
237
0.07%
Satish Singal
RLKP
216
0.06%
Sandeep Kumar Kaushik
AKAP
142
0.04%
Nitin
BPHP
136
0.04%
Raj Kumari
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 75.82% and in 2009, the constituency registered 75.06% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kurukshetra was: Raj Kumar Saini (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,07,700 men, 6,90,759 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kurukshetra Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Kurukshetra is: 30 76.75
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कुरुक्षेत्र, हरियाणा (Hindi); কুরুক্ষেত্র, হরিয়ানা (Bengali); कुरुक्षेत्र, हरयाणा (Marathi); કુરુક્ક્ષેત્ર, હરિયાણા (Gujarati); குருஷேத்திரம், ஹரியானா (Tamil); కురుక్షేత్ర, హరియాణా (Telugu); ಕುರುಕ್ಷೇತ್ರ, ಹರ್ಯಾಣ (Kannada); കുരുക്ഷേത്ര, ഹരിയാന (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results