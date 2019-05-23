Kurukshetra Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name BJP Nayab Singh BJP Nayab Singh LEADING

Kurukshetra Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 200234 55.08% Nayab Singh Leading INC 89498 24.62% Nirmal Singh BSP 22973 6.32% Shashi JNKP 22554 6.20% Jai Bhagwan INLD 18191 5.00% Arjun Singh Chautala IND 1381 0.38% Ashwini Sharma Hrittwal IND 1229 0.34% Sandeep Singh Bharti Nota 825 0.23% Nota IND 811 0.22% Cs Kanwaljit Singh PPI(D) 716 0.20% Sumer Chand IND 637 0.18% Balveer Singh IND 596 0.16% Anil Yogi Upadhyay IND 454 0.12% Ramesh Chander Khatkar PSP(L) 436 0.12% Subhash Chand Bedi BSCP 430 0.12% Vikram Singh IND 395 0.11% Rameshwar (Foji) IND 394 0.11% Jai Parkash Sharma IND 275 0.08% Sachin Gaba IND 268 0.07% Roshan Lal Muwal NVNP 266 0.07% Jyoti Hibana BJSMP 255 0.07% Ram Narayan IND 237 0.07% Satish Singal RLKP 216 0.06% Sandeep Kumar Kaushik AKAP 142 0.04% Nitin BPHP 136 0.04% Raj Kumari

2. Kurukshetra is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Haryana in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.75% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Kurukshetra is 73.24%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Raj Kumar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 1,29,736 votes which was 11.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.92% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 22 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Naveen Jindal of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 1,18,729 votes which was 13.56% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 45.36% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 75.82% and in 2009, the constituency registered 75.06% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kurukshetra was: Raj Kumar Saini (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,07,700 men, 6,90,759 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Kurukshetra is: 30 76.75Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कुरुक्षेत्र, हरियाणा (Hindi); কুরুক্ষেত্র, হরিয়ানা (Bengali); कुरुक्षेत्र, हरयाणा (Marathi); કુરુક્ક્ષેત્ર, હરિયાણા (Gujarati); குருஷேத்திரம், ஹரியானா (Tamil); కురుక్షేత్ర, హరియాణా (Telugu); ಕುರುಕ್ಷೇತ್ರ, ಹರ್ಯಾಣ (Kannada); കുരുക്ഷേത്ര, ഹരിയാന (Malayalam).