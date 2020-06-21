Kurukshetra Sees Only Simple Religious Ceremony Sans Fair This Solar Eclipse

A simple religious ceremony was held on the banks of the Brahma Sarovar here on Sunday as the administration had decided not to hold a fair this time on the occasion of solar eclipse amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The holy city had been placed under curfew till 4 pm on Sunday to prevent people from gathering on the banks of sacred sarovars in this district for taking a dip or holding any rituals on the occasion of solar eclipse.

According to Hindu beliefs, a bath in the holy tanks at Kurukshetra during solar eclipse is considered auspicious.

A simple religious ceremony on the occasion of solar eclipse was held, in which only a few seers were present.

The seers reached holy Brahma Sarovar in the morning and a 'havan' was also performed. Rituals were held at the Ganga Ghat area of Brahma Sarovar.

During usual times, thousands of devotees from various parts of the country flock Kurukshetra on the occasion of the solar eclipse to take a dip in the holy ponds here and a grand fair is organised on the occasion.

District Magistrate Dhirendra Khadgata said earlier that the administration had decided not to hold any fair this time.

No congregation should be allowed at any religious place during this period anywhere in the district, he had ordered.

Kurukshetra district has been sealed from all sides with barricading at the Brahma Sarovar, and adjoining sacred ponds, officials said on Sunday.

People have been requested to observe rituals at home.

To ensure tight security, 52 'nakas' have been set up in Kurukshetra district with constant patrolling by the police.

Earlier, the district magistrate had on Wednesday barred holding of the fair by imposing prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC with immediate effect. The provision bans the assembly of more than four persons.

An annular solar eclipse, wherein the Sun appears like a ring of fire, is currently underway.

The annular phase is visible from some places within a narrow corridor of northern part of the country (parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand). Few prominent places within this narrow annularity path are Dehradun, Kurukshetra, Chamoli, Joshimath, Sirsa, Suratgarh.

It will be seen as a partial solar eclipse from the rest part of the country.