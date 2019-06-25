Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kurukshetra University Declares BA, B.Sc Semester Result at kuk.ac.in; Get Direct Links

The KUK 2019 Result or the Kurukshetra University Result 2019 has been uploaded on the varsity’s official website at kuk.ac.in

Trending Desk

Updated:June 25, 2019, 10:28 AM IST
Kurukshetra University Declares BA, B.Sc Semester Result at kuk.ac.in; Get Direct Links
Image for representation.
Kurukshetra University | The Kurukshetra University had declared the sixth semester results for BA, B.Sc courses on June 24. The KUK 2019 Result or the Kurukshetra University Result 2019 was uploaded on the varsity’s official website kuk.ac.in. All candidates waiting their previous semester KUK 2019 Result for their respective BA, B.Sc courses can check their scores by clicking on these direct URLs for the sixth semester KUK 2019 B.Sc Result and for KUK 2019 BA Result.

The Kurukshetra University conducted the semester examinations in May. To pass the semester, all candidates have to secure the minimum required marks. On not achieving it or candidates doubting their scores, in such scenario they can apply for re-evaluation of Kurukshetra University 2019 Result.

Kurukshetra University Result 2019: Steps to download KUK 2019 Result, Semester Scorecard

Step 1- Visit the official website of the Kurukshetra University: kuk.ac.in or click the direct link given above

Step2- On homepage, search for a tab reading semester result of Kurukshetra University and click on it

Step 3- Select your courses/ class and enter your roll number and captcha code

Step 4- Click on search button to view your KUK 2019 B.Sc Result, KUK 2019 BA Result for the selected course

Step 5 - The KUK Result 2019, Kurukshetra University 2019 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6- Download the soft copy and take a print out for future references

For re-evaluation of answer sheets or Kurukshetra University 2019 Result, candidates are suggested to follow the deadlines for their respective courses. They can track Kurukshetra University’s official homepage for latest information regarding the same.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
