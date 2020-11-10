Kusheshwar Asthan Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Chand Devi of INC Leading

Kusheshwar Asthan (कुशेश्वरस्थान), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mithila region and Darbhanga district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Darbhanga. Kusheshwar Asthan is part of 23. Samastipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.05%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 56.56%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,44,348 eligible electors, of which 1,28,239 were male, 1,16,000 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,27,293 eligible electors, of which 1,19,444 were male, 1,07,847 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,98,439 eligible electors, of which 1,05,805 were male, 92,634 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kusheshwar Asthan in 2015 was 30. In 2010, there were 19.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Shashi Bhusan Hazari of JDU won in this seat by defeating Dhananjay Kumar Alias Mrinal Paswan of LJP by a margin of 19,850 votes which was 17.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 43.07% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Shashi Bhushan Hajari of BJP won in this seat defeating Ramchandra Paswan of LJP by a margin of 5,512 votes which was 6.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 31.58% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 78. Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly segment of Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency. LJP's Ramchandra Paswan won the Samastipur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and LJP won the Samastipur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 11 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Kusheshwar Asthan are: Dr. Ashok Kumar (WAP), Poonam Kumari (LJP), Laxmi Paswan (RLSP), Shashi Bhushan Hajari (JDU), Abdhesh Paswan (STBP), Anand Kumar (RJKPS), Chand Devi (INC), Jay Jay Ram (AJPR), Dropadi Devi (RMEP), Murari Paswan (JAPL), Renu Raj (RJVP), Lal Mohar Sada (LJPS), Kameshwar Ram (IND), Ganesh Kumar (IND), Yogi Chaupal (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 54.32%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 51.17%, while it was 45.59% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 248 polling stations in 78. Kusheshwar Asthan constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 226. In 2010 there were 212 polling stations.

Extent:

78. Kusheshwar Asthan constituency comprises of the following areas of Darbhanga district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Kusheshwar Asthan and Kusheshwar Asthan Purbi; Gram Panchayats Uchhti, Afzala, Akbarpur Baink, Sonpur Paghari, Ganaura Tarwara, Ladaho, Pokhram North and Pokhram South of Biraul Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Darbhanga.

Kusheshwar Asthan seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Kusheshwar Asthan is 279.14 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Kusheshwar Asthan is: 25°49'50.9"N 86°17'51.7"E.

