Kushi Nagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Kushinagar): Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kushi Nagar (कुशीनगर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
65. Kushi Nagar (Kushinagar) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.83% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.05%. The estimated literacy level of Kushi Nagar is 65.99%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1736750 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rajesh Pandey Urf Guddu of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 85,540 votes which was 9.00% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.93% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Ratanjeet Pratap Narayan Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 21,094 votes which was 2.88% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 30.63% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 18 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 56.56% and in 2009, the constituency registered 50.84% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kushi Nagar was: Rajesh Pandey (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,30,637 men, 7,50,240 women and 115 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kushi Nagar Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Kushi Nagar is: 26.741 83.888
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कुशीनगर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); কুশিনগর, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); कुशीनगर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); ખુશી નગર, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); குஷி நகர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఖుషీ నగర్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಖುಷಿ ನಗರ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഖുഷി നഗർ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Kushi Nagar Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
109463
57.32%
Vijay Kumar Dubey
SP
47442
24.84%
N.P. Kushwaha Alias Nathuni Prasad Kushwaha
INC
24767
12.97%
Kunwer Ratanjit Pratap Narayan Singh
SBSP
1699
0.89%
Rajiv
ADUP
1594
0.83%
Amiruddin
NOTA
1427
0.75%
Nota
IND
1042
0.55%
Guddi Kinnar
IND
601
0.31%
Shiv Kumar
INL
593
0.31%
P.C. Kureel
PCP
479
0.25%
Usman
ABNNP
475
0.25%
Lalita
PVMP
462
0.24%
Ram Pratap
ABGP
346
0.18%
Dr. Ganesh
BSCP
313
0.16%
Umesh Singh
CPI(ML)(L)
263
0.14%
Arvind Yadav
