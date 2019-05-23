Kushi Nagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Kushinagar): Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name BJP Vijay Kumar Dubey BJP Vijay Kumar Dubey LEADING

Kushi Nagar Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 109463 57.32% Vijay Kumar Dubey Leading SP 47442 24.84% N.P. Kushwaha Alias Nathuni Prasad Kushwaha INC 24767 12.97% Kunwer Ratanjit Pratap Narayan Singh SBSP 1699 0.89% Rajiv ADUP 1594 0.83% Amiruddin NOTA 1427 0.75% Nota IND 1042 0.55% Guddi Kinnar IND 601 0.31% Shiv Kumar INL 593 0.31% P.C. Kureel PCP 479 0.25% Usman ABNNP 475 0.25% Lalita PVMP 462 0.24% Ram Pratap ABGP 346 0.18% Dr. Ganesh BSCP 313 0.16% Umesh Singh CPI(ML)(L) 263 0.14% Arvind Yadav

65. Kushi Nagar (Kushinagar) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.83% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.05%. The estimated literacy level of Kushi Nagar is 65.99%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1736750 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rajesh Pandey Urf Guddu of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 85,540 votes which was 9.00% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.93% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Ratanjeet Pratap Narayan Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 21,094 votes which was 2.88% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 30.63% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 18 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 56.56% and in 2009, the constituency registered 50.84% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kushi Nagar was: Rajesh Pandey (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,30,637 men, 7,50,240 women and 115 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Kushi Nagar is: 26.741 83.888Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कुशीनगर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); কুশিনগর, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); कुशीनगर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); ખુશી નગર, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); குஷி நகர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఖుషీ నగర్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಖುಷಿ ನಗರ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഖുഷി നഗർ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)