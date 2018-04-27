Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the suspension of four officials in relation to the Kushinagar accident. A basic shiksha adhikari, block education officer and two road transport officials have been suspended.Fourteen children were killed and eight others injured when their school van was hit by a train at an unmanned railway crossing in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar area, around 50 km from Gorakhpur, on Thursday morning.The children, students of Divine Public School, were killed on the spot when Thawe-Kapatanganj passenger train (55075) crashed into the van at an unmanned crossing gate at Behpurva, said Railways spokesman Ved Prakash. The train was on way to Gorakhpur from Siwan.There were at least 25 people, including children who were below the age of 10 years, the official said.After visiting the spot, CM Yogi said that the accident was the driver’s mistake. He raised doubts about the driver’s age and also said that the accused was wearing headphones.“I spoke to the Railways minister on ways to man the unmanned railway crossing. Prima facie it appears to be a mistake of the van driver. He had earphones on and there are questions about his age too. An inquiry will be conducted as to why the rules were not followed. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty," said Yogi.