Kushinagar Hooch Tragedy: Police Arrests Fourth Accused

Another accused in the hooch tragedy in neighbouring Kushinagar district was arrested on Saturday, before he could flee to bordering Nepal, police said.Doodhnath, who had been on the run since nine people died after consuming spurious liquor in Tarya Sujan police station area earlier this month, carried a cash reward of Rs 50,000 and is the fourth accused to be arrested by police in connection with the deaths.SP, Kushinagar, Rajeev Mishra said the arrest was made following a tip off from informers.Locals claimed that Doodhnath was actively involved in supplying spurious liquor, police said.Earlier, police had arrested co-accused Rajendra Jaiswal and Hari Nishad, both from Kushinagar. A third person, Harindra Yadav, was held on February 16 from Rajasthan.