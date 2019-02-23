English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kushinagar Hooch Tragedy: Police Arrests Fourth Accused
Earlier, police had arrested co-accused Rajendra Jaiswal and Hari Nishad, both from Kushinagar. A third person, Harindra Yadav, was held on February 16 from Rajasthan.
Image for representation (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Gorakhpur (UP): Another accused in the hooch tragedy in neighbouring Kushinagar district was arrested on Saturday, before he could flee to bordering Nepal, police said.
Doodhnath, who had been on the run since nine people died after consuming spurious liquor in Tarya Sujan police station area earlier this month, carried a cash reward of Rs 50,000 and is the fourth accused to be arrested by police in connection with the deaths.
SP, Kushinagar, Rajeev Mishra said the arrest was made following a tip off from informers.
Locals claimed that Doodhnath was actively involved in supplying spurious liquor, police said.
Earlier, police had arrested co-accused Rajendra Jaiswal and Hari Nishad, both from Kushinagar. A third person, Harindra Yadav, was held on February 16 from Rajasthan.
Doodhnath, who had been on the run since nine people died after consuming spurious liquor in Tarya Sujan police station area earlier this month, carried a cash reward of Rs 50,000 and is the fourth accused to be arrested by police in connection with the deaths.
SP, Kushinagar, Rajeev Mishra said the arrest was made following a tip off from informers.
Locals claimed that Doodhnath was actively involved in supplying spurious liquor, police said.
Earlier, police had arrested co-accused Rajendra Jaiswal and Hari Nishad, both from Kushinagar. A third person, Harindra Yadav, was held on February 16 from Rajasthan.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Streaming Now: Priyanka Chopra's Isn't It Romantic and Jurassic Park Movies On Netflix This Week
- How Regional and Independent Cinema Depicting LGBTQ-themed Narratives Beyond General Norms
- Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 1: Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit Film Gets 'Dhamaal' Opening
- Hanoi Readies To Host Trump-Kim Summit
- Careless Whiskers: Man Slow Dancing With Dog Among Human Couples is Melting Hearts
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results