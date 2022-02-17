Kushinagar Tragedy: 13 Women Killed After Falling in Well During 'Haldi' Ceremony in UP

At least 13 women were killed after drowning in a well, late on Wednesday, during a ‘haldi’ ceremony in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar. The incident took place when women and girls were standing by the railing around the well and the iron mesh gave way.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the families of those who killed in the incident that took place in Nebua Naurangiya police circle. “The accident in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this. With this, I wish the injured a speedy recovery. The local administration is involved in all possible help," he tweeted.

The rescue operations were underway till past midnight with senior officers monitoring the situation on the ground. Around 22 women fell into the well. While some were rescued by villagers and the police, 13 others could not be saved in time.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too expressed grief at the loss of lives in the mishap. He has directed authorities to step up rescue and relief operations and provide treatment to the wounded.

