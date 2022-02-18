Kushinagar Tragedy: 20-yr-old Army Aspirant Jumps into Well to Save Mom, 4 Others. But Drowns Self

The death toll in the tragic Kushinagar incident climbed to 13, where at least 20 women and children were sucked into a wide, deep well after a concrete slab atop collapsed. The dead included seven minors and six women, who had converged at a house in Naurangiya village of the district to participate in a pre-wedding ritual.

In the tragedy that struck on late Wednesday, before authorities could swing into action, 22-year-old Puja, who also died in the incident, jumped in the well to save mother and rescued four others. She eventually drowned and her dream to join the armed forces remained unfulfilled. The brave daughter is no more, but her courage is being celebrated.

The deceased included Meera, 22, Sundari, 9, Radhika, 20, Mannu, 12, Puja Yadav, 20, Shashikala Chaurasia, 16, Jyoti Chaurasia, 17, Puja Chaurasia, 17, Mamta, 35, Shakuntala, 34, Brinda, 20, Aarti, 7, Pari Chaurasia, 2. Among the dead, only Mamta and Shakuntala were married, police said.

Eyewitnesses told News 18 told Pooja was in tune that she would save everyone. She was preparing for recruitment in the Army in Lucknow and was a second-year student of BA in Tahsildar Shahi College, Singha. Puja’s father Balwant Yadav is posted as Havildar in the Army in Jammu and Kashmir, she is survived by twin brothers, father, and mother.

The women family members of Parmeshwar Kushwaha along with relatives and friends had come to participate in the pre-nuptial ceremony near an old village well. It is then, the concrete platform on which the women were standing crumbled, others standing a few feet away too were pulled into the sinkhole as those grappling for support during the plunge.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.