Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Kusum Khatri (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Kusum Khatri of BJP is Trailing
Live election result status of Kusum Khatri (कुसुम खत्री) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mehrauli seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Kusum Khatri has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Kusum Khatri is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Mehrauli constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Her profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business, Rental Income. Kusum Khatri's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 51 years old.
Her total declared assets are Rs. 18 crore which includes Rs. 1.5 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 16.5 crore as immoveable assets. Her total declared income is Rs. 12.8 lakh of which Rs. 6.4 lakh is self income. Kusum Khatri's has total liabilities of Rs. 2.7 crore.
This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against Her.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Mehrauli are: Kamal Singh (BSP), Kusum Khatri (BJP), Naresh Yadav (AAP), AA Mahender Chaudhary (INC), DK Chopra (AIFB), Jai Singh Ujjain (SI).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Kusum Khatri (BJP) in 2020 Mehrauli elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
-
Live TV
