Kutumba Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Kutumba (कुटुम्बा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Aurangabad district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Aurangabad. Kutumba is part of 37. Aurangabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.58%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.32%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,58,208 eligible electors, of which 1,37,979 were male, 1,19,985 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,43,153 eligible electors, of which 1,33,307 were male, 1,09,842 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,95,497 eligible electors, of which 1,07,249 were male, 88,248 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kutumba in 2015 was 218. In 2010, there were 153.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Rajesh Kumar of INC won in this seat by defeating Santosh Kumar Suman of HAMS by a margin of 10,098 votes which was 8.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 42.74% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Lalan Ram of JDU won in this seat defeating Suresh Paswan of RJD by a margin of 13,910 votes which was 14.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 45.54% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, HAMS got the most votes in 222. Kutumba Assembly segment of Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Sushil Kumar Singh won the Aurangabad Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Aurangabad Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 11 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Kutumba are: Anil Kumar (BSP), Anand Shankar Singh (INC), Ramadhar Singh (BJP), Archana Devi (PMS), Ashish Kumar Soni (RSSD), Chandesh Pd Gupta (JAPL), Maheshwar Paswan (AHFBK), Suresh Prasad (BMP), Sanjiv Kumar Singh (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 51.76%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 49.37%, while it was 47.81% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 286 polling stations in 222. Kutumba constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 259. In 2010 there were 244 polling stations.

Extent:

222. Kutumba constituency comprises of the following areas of Aurangabad district of Bihar: Community Development Block Kutumba; Gram Panchayats Bedhna, Barandarampur, Banua and Dularey of Deo Community Development Block; Gram Panchayats Jaihind Tendua, Bariyawan, Sori, Rampur, Basdiha, Mungiya, Khajuri Pandoo, Tandwa, Ramnagar and Harihar Urdana of Nabinagar Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Aurangabad.

Kutumba seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Jharkhand adjoining seats: Jharkhand.

The total area covered by Kutumba is 497.52 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Kutumba is: 24°35'58.6"N 84°14'44.2"E.

