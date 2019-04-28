Take the pledge to vote

Kuwait-Bound Man Held for Possessing Contraband Worth Rs 16 Lakh

The accused, who was supposed to board an Indigo Airlines flight, was taken into custody and handed to the local police for further action.

Nitisha Kashyap | News18.com

Updated:April 28, 2019, 10:37 PM IST
Kuwait-Bound Man Held for Possessing Contraband Worth Rs 16 Lakh
The contraband items seized from the accused.
New Delhi: The police on Sunday apprehended a Kuwait-bound man at Kerala's Kannur Airport after he was found in possession of contraband items, which included 400 gm of suspected hashish cream worth around Rs 16 lakh.

The accused, who was supposed to board an Indigo Airlines flight, was taken into custody and handed to the local police for further action. He was identified as Mujeeburahman.

The incident took place early on Sunday morning when the CISF surveillance and intelligence staff noticed the passenger roaming suspiciously in the checking area of the airport. He was then selected for thorough checking.

When the luggage was put through X-ray machines, two suspicious parcels were found inside his bag. The luggage was then referred for further physical search, which revealed two plastic containers filled with black colour cream, suspected to be hashish cream.
