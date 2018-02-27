English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
KV Admissions 2018-2019 Notice Released at kvsangathan.nic.in, Admissions Begin 1st March 2018
Admissions to Class 2 and above (except Class 11) are subject to availability of vacant seats, for Class 11 the application process will begin immediately after the declaration of Class 10 results.
Screengrab taken from the official website http://kvsangathan.nic.in/
KV Admission 2018-19 notification has been released by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) as per which the registration for Class 1 admissions will commence from 1st March 2018, 8AM and conclude on 19th March 2018, 4PM; while for Class 2 and above, the admissions will begin on 2nd April 2018, 8AM and end on 9th April 2018, 4PM.
As per the official notification, a child must be minimum 5 year old and maximum 7 year old, as on 31st March 2018 to be eligible to take admission in Class 1. The age bracket for different classes has been clearly given in the official admission notification. Relaxation of 2 years in upper age limit is applicable for differently-abled candidates.
For candidates seeking admission to Class 11th there is no age restriction. The official notification read, “There is no age restriction for admission to Class XI provided the student is seeking admission in the year of passing Class X examination. Similarly, there will be no upper & lower age limit for admission to class XII provided there has been no break in the continuous study of the student after passing class XI.”
For Class 10 and Class 12 i.e. Board Exam Classes, admissions will be considered by the Deputy Commissioner of the Region provided the class strength is less than 40.
Parents seeking admissions for their wards can check the official notification and guidelines for Kendriya Vidyalaya Admissions 2018-19 at the below mentioned url: http://kvsangathan.nic.in/GeneralDocuments/ANN-27-02-2018(3).PDF
Parents seeking admissions for their wards can check the official notification and guidelines for Kendriya Vidyalaya Admissions 2018-19 at the below mentioned url: http://kvsangathan.nic.in/GeneralDocuments/ANN-27-02-2018(3).PDF
