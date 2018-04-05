English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
KV Admissions 2018 for Class 2 & Above closing on 9th April 2018, 4PM; Apply Now!
For Class 11 admissions, the application process will begin immediately after the declaration of Class 10 results. However, for admissions to Class 2 and above, the application process will close on 9th April 2018, 4PM.
Screen grab of the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.
KV Admissions 2018-19 for Class 2 and above have begun on the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) – kvsangathan.nic.in. KVS has also released a notification for the left out seats after the Class 1 admissions were concluded on 19th March 2018. Parents seeking admission of their wards in Class 2 to Class 11 as well as Class 1 can find more information on official websites of the respective Kendriya Vidyalaya or contact the Principal for any further queries.
There is no age restriction for candidates seeking admission to Class 11th. ‘There is no age restriction for admission to Class XI provided the student is seeking admission in the year of passing Class X examination. Similarly, there will be no upper & lower age limit for admission to class XII provided there has been no break in the continuous study of the student after passing class XI’ read an official statement on the KVS website. ‘Reckoning of age for all Classes shall be as on 31.03.2018. Reservation of seats will be as per KVS Admission Guidelines available on the website (www.kvsangathan.nic.in)," read the notification.
Meanwhile, parents who had successfully applied for the admissions of their wards in Class 1 can check their application status at - https://kvadmissiononline2018.in/. School authorities where the admissions are sought can also be directly contacted by the applicants.
