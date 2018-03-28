KV Patiala Cantt Recruitment 2018: Walk-in Interviews on March 31 for Doctors/Nurses/Yoga Instructors and More

Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 3 Patiala Cantt Recruitment 2018 notification has been released on the official website for hiring candidates for the posts of Doctor, Nurse, Yoga Teacher, Sports Coach, Computer Instructor and TGT (Punjabi). The Walk-in Interviews for the same are scheduled to be conducted on Saturday, 31st March 2018, this week.Eligibility Criteria:Doctor - The applicant must possess MBBS degree and should be registered with MCI.Nurse - The applicant must possess Diploma in Nursing and must have valid registration.Yoga Teacher - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in any subject from recognized University and must have 1 year training in Yoga from recognized Institution.Sports Teacher - The applicant must possess Degree/ Diploma/ Certificate (NIS) in the concerned field of Sports from a recognized Institution or University.Counselor - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree (BA/ B.S.C) Psychology with certificate of Diploma in Counseling.Computer Instructor - The applicant must possess B.E/ B.Tech(Computer Science)/ BCA/ MCA(Computer Science) / MSC (Electronics with Computer Science) /MSC (IT)/ BSC(Computer Science).TGT (Punjabi) - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree with minimum of 50% marks in the concerned subjects.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as given below:http://www.kv1patiala.org/Downloads:Interested and eligible candidates must appear for walk in interviews on the scheduled dates and time along with the required documents at Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 3 Patiala Cantt. Applicants can refer to the below link to ascertain the time for specific job interviews:http://www.kv1patiala.org/admin/downloads/1557460338advertisement_in_newspaper.pdfDoctor - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs 1000 per working dayNurse - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs 750 per working day.Yoga Teacher - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs 21,250 per monthSports Teacher - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs 21,250 per monthCounselor - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs 26,250 per monthComputer Instructor - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs 26,250 for Secondary Classes and Rs 21,250 for Primary Classes.TGT (Punjabi) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs 26,250 per month.Candidates can read the detailed eligibility criteria from Downloads tab by clicking on the URL that reads:Detailed qualification and remuneration for various posts of teachers