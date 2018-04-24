GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

KV Recruitment 2018: Walk-in Interviews on April 29 at Gachibowli, Hyderabad for Teaching & Non-Teaching Posts

KV Gachibowli wants to recruit candidates for the 2018-19 session on Contractual Basis for various posts viz PGT, TGT, PRT, Vocational Instructors, Doctor, Nurse, Educational Counselor, etc.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 24, 2018, 5:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
KV Recruitment 2018: Walk-in Interviews on April 29 at Gachibowli, Hyderabad for Teaching & Non-Teaching Posts
Image for representation only. (Image: AP)
Kendriya Vidyalaya, Gachibowli, Hyderabad Recruitment 2018 notification to fill Teaching & Non Teaching posts has been released on its official website - kvgachibowli.edu.in.

KV Gachibowli is scheduled to organize Walk-in Interviews on 29th & 30th April 2018 for recruiting candidates for the 2018-19 session on Contractual Basis for various posts viz PGT, TGT, PRT, Vocational Instructors, Doctor, Nurse, Educational Counselor, etc.

Applicants who register themselves for the interview by 9:00 AM on the aforementioned dates will only be permitted for the recruitment process.

Important Dates:
29th April 2018 - Walk-in Interviews for Doctor, Staff Nurse, Yoga Teacher, Educational Counselor, Vocational Instructor, Dance and Music Coach, Sports Coaches, Computer Instructor, PGT(Computer Science)

30th April 2018 - Walk-in Interviews for PGT and TGT teachers.

Pay Scale:
Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) - Rs 27,500 per month
Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) - Rs 26,500 per month
Primary Teacher (PRT) - Rs 21,250 per month
Vocational Instructors - Rs 21,250 per month
Doctor - Rs1000 per Day (at least 2 hrs) on days present
Nurse - Rs 750 per Day on days present
Educational Counselor - Rs 26,500 per month

Selection Process:
The candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview. If the number of applicants is humungous then a Screening Test will be conducted.

Interested candidates must visit the official website and download the advertisement by clicking on 'Click here to Download' given below 'Walk-in-Interview for Contractual teachers in KV Gachibowli for the session 2018-19' on the following page:

http://www.kvgachibowli.edu.in/News

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

ATM Dispenses Fake Notes in Bareilly

ATM Dispenses Fake Notes in Bareilly

Recommended For You