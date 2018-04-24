English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
KV Recruitment 2018: Walk-in Interviews on April 29 at Gachibowli, Hyderabad for Teaching & Non-Teaching Posts
KV Gachibowli wants to recruit candidates for the 2018-19 session on Contractual Basis for various posts viz PGT, TGT, PRT, Vocational Instructors, Doctor, Nurse, Educational Counselor, etc.
Kendriya Vidyalaya, Gachibowli, Hyderabad Recruitment 2018 notification to fill Teaching & Non Teaching posts has been released on its official website - kvgachibowli.edu.in.
KV Gachibowli is scheduled to organize Walk-in Interviews on 29th & 30th April 2018 for recruiting candidates for the 2018-19 session on Contractual Basis for various posts viz PGT, TGT, PRT, Vocational Instructors, Doctor, Nurse, Educational Counselor, etc.
Applicants who register themselves for the interview by 9:00 AM on the aforementioned dates will only be permitted for the recruitment process.
Important Dates:
29th April 2018 - Walk-in Interviews for Doctor, Staff Nurse, Yoga Teacher, Educational Counselor, Vocational Instructor, Dance and Music Coach, Sports Coaches, Computer Instructor, PGT(Computer Science)
30th April 2018 - Walk-in Interviews for PGT and TGT teachers.
Pay Scale:
Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) - Rs 27,500 per month
Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) - Rs 26,500 per month
Primary Teacher (PRT) - Rs 21,250 per month
Vocational Instructors - Rs 21,250 per month
Doctor - Rs1000 per Day (at least 2 hrs) on days present
Nurse - Rs 750 per Day on days present
Educational Counselor - Rs 26,500 per month
Selection Process:
The candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview. If the number of applicants is humungous then a Screening Test will be conducted.
Interested candidates must visit the official website and download the advertisement by clicking on 'Click here to Download' given below 'Walk-in-Interview for Contractual teachers in KV Gachibowli for the session 2018-19' on the following page:
http://www.kvgachibowli.edu.in/News
