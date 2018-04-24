KV Recruitment 2018: Walk-in Interviews on April 29 at Gachibowli, Hyderabad for Teaching & Non-Teaching Posts

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Gachibowli, Hyderabad Recruitment 2018 notification to fill Teaching & Non Teaching posts has been released on its official website - kvgachibowli.edu.in.KV Gachibowli is scheduled to organize Walk-in Interviews on 29th & 30th April 2018 for recruiting candidates for the 2018-19 session on Contractual Basis for various posts viz PGT, TGT, PRT, Vocational Instructors, Doctor, Nurse, Educational Counselor, etc.Applicants who register themselves for the interview by 9:00 AM on the aforementioned dates will only be permitted for the recruitment process.29th April 2018 - Walk-in Interviews for Doctor, Staff Nurse, Yoga Teacher, Educational Counselor, Vocational Instructor, Dance and Music Coach, Sports Coaches, Computer Instructor, PGT(Computer Science)30th April 2018 - Walk-in Interviews for PGT and TGT teachers.Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) - Rs 27,500 per monthTrained Graduate Teacher (TGT) - Rs 26,500 per monthPrimary Teacher (PRT) - Rs 21,250 per monthVocational Instructors - Rs 21,250 per monthDoctor - Rs1000 per Day (at least 2 hrs) on days presentNurse - Rs 750 per Day on days presentEducational Counselor - Rs 26,500 per monthThe candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview. If the number of applicants is humungous then a Screening Test will be conducted.Interested candidates must visit the official website and download the advertisement by clicking on 'Click here to Download' given below 'Walk-in-Interview for Contractual teachers in KV Gachibowli for the session 2018-19' on the following page:http://www.kvgachibowli.edu.in/News