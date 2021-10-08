KV Subramanian Steps Down as Chief Economic Adviser after 3-yr Tenure

Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian on Friday stepped down as from his post, following the completion of his three-year tenure. “Have received tremendous encouragement and support from within the govenment and have been fortunate to enjoy a warm relationship with senior functionaries. In close to 3 decades of my professional life, I am yet to encounter a more inspiring leader than PM Modi," CEA said.

Subramanian had taken over the charge of CEA on December 7, 2018, nearly five months after his predecessor Arvind Subramanian had left the role.

