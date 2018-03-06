GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
KV Teacher Recruitment 2017-2018 Interview List released for North Eastern Zone, Interviews Begin on 26th March 2018

KVS is scheduled to begin the interviews on 26th March 2018 for the recruitment of 546 candidates viz 220 PRT Group-B teachers, 144 TGT Group-B and 182 PGT teachers.

Updated:March 6, 2018, 1:49 PM IST
KV Teacher Recruitment 2017-2018 Interview List released for North Eastern Zone, Interviews Begin on 26th March 2018
Screen grab of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan official website.
KV Teacher Recruitment 2017-2018 Interview List for North Eastern Zone has been released by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan on its official website - kvsangathan.nic.in. KVS is scheduled to begin the interviews on 26th March 2018 for the recruitment of 546 candidates viz 220 PRT Group-B teachers, 144 TGT Group-B and 182 PGT teachers. Candidates who had appeared for the written test can follow the instructions below to check if they’ve qualified for the Interview round:

How to download KV Teacher Recruitment 2017-2018 Interview List?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://kvsangathan.nic.in/

Step 2 – Click on the relevant Iink viz:

List of candidates shortlisted for interview for the post of PGTs-N.E. Recruitment 2018.
List of candidates shortlisted for interview for the post of PRT-N.E. Recruitment 2018.
List of candidates shortlisted for interview for the post of TGTs-N.E. Recruitment 2018.

Step 3 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number and search

Step 4 – Download the pdf and save it or take a printout for further reference

The pdf show the date, time and venue for the Interview for individual candidates listed therein.

As per the official website, ‘The result of the written test held on 16 and 17 December 2017 will be uploaded on the website of the KVS after declaring the final result.’ KVS is expected soon to release the Call Letters for eligible candidates.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
