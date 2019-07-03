KV Teacher Recruitment Result 2019: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan to Release Teaching And Non-Teaching Posts Result on July 8
The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India, as conveyed the message regarding the Kendriya Vidyalayas Teacher Recruitment Result via tweet.
The KV Teacher Recruitment Result for teaching and non-teaching posts will be released by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan on July 8 at 11 am. The KV Teacher Recruitment 2019 will be released by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan on its official website.
केन्द्रीय विद्यालय संगठन के 7622 पदों के परीक्षा परिणाम एक सप्ताह के अंदर घोषित किये जाएंगे - डाॅ. रमेश पोखरियाल 'निशंक'@PMOIndia @DrRPNishank @SanjayDhotreMP @dselmhrd @KVS_HQ @SantoshKMall1 @PIB_India— Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) July 3, 2019
In another tweet, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India, gave clarification on the KV Teacher Recruitment Result 2019 date.
केन्द्रीय विद्यालय संगठन द्वारा विभिन्न पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आयोजित की गई परीक्षाओं के शेष परिणाम 8 जुलाई 2019 को घोषित किये जाएंगे। - डाॅ. रमेश पोखरियाल 'निशंक'@PMOIndia @DrRPNishank @SanjayDhotreMP @dselmhrd @KVS_HQ @SantoshKMall1 @PIB_India— Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) July 3, 2019
Steps to Check KV Recruitment Result 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official website.
Step 2: Look for a tab which says KV Recruitment Result 2019
Step 3: Enter the required details
Step 4: Download your KV KV Teacher Recruitment Result 2019 and take a prinout for future use.
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) had issued a notification regarding the recruitment of Principal, Vice Principal, Trained Graduate Teachers, Librarian, Post Graduate Teachers and Primary Teacher posts.
