KV Teacher Recruitment Result 2019: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan to Release Teaching And Non-Teaching Posts Result on July 8

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India, as conveyed the message regarding the Kendriya Vidyalayas Teacher Recruitment Result via tweet.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 3, 2019, 6:25 PM IST
KV Teacher Recruitment Result 2019: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan to Release Teaching And Non-Teaching Posts Result on July 8
The KV Teacher Recruitment Result for teaching and non-teaching posts will be released by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan on July 8 at 11 am. The KV Teacher Recruitment 2019 will be released by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan on its official website.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India, as conveyed the message regarding the Kendriya Vidyalayas Teacher Recruitment Result via tweet. The Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, tweeted that the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan will release the results for 7,622 vacancies in next one week.

In another tweet, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India, gave clarification on the KV Teacher Recruitment Result 2019 date.

Steps to Check KV Recruitment Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Look for a tab which says KV Recruitment Result 2019

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Download your KV KV Teacher Recruitment Result 2019 and take a prinout for future use.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) had issued a notification regarding the recruitment of Principal, Vice Principal, Trained Graduate Teachers, Librarian, Post Graduate Teachers and Primary Teacher posts.

