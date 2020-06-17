KVIC Taps Indian Palm Industry: New Jobs, Organic Products in Offing

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has rolled out a unique project to produce Neera and Palm Gur which has huge potential to create employment in the country. The project aims at promoting Neera as a substitute for soft drinks while creating self-employment opportunities for Adivasis and traditional trappers.

It was launched at Dahanu in Palghar district of Maharashtra, a state with more than 50 lakh palm trees.



Neera, extracted from the palm trees before sunrise, is a nutrient-rich health drink consumed in many Indian states. However, due to lack of institutionalised market technique, the commercial production and large scale marketing of Neera has not commenced yet.

The project is an initiative of Union Minister of MSME Nitin Gadkari who is also exploring the feasibility of engaging some big players of the state to start using Neera as soft drinks to make it commercially useful.



Neera has a high export potential as it is consumed in countries like Sri Lanka, Africa, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Myanmar.

With an abundance of palm fields in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Daman & Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, India can be a leading producer of Neera globally.

KVIC distributed tool kits for extraction of Neera and making palmgur to 200 local artisans who were given seven days training by KVIC. A tool kit worth Rs 15,000 comprises food-grade stainless steel Kadhai, perforated moulds, canteen burners and other equipment like knives, rope and axes for extraction of Neera. The initiative will provide direct employment to 400 local traditional trappers, amid pandemic.

Not only soft drinks but a wide range of products like candies, milk chocolates, palm cola, ice-cream and traditional sweets can be produced from Neera if properly marketed. At present palm Gur Neera worth Rs 500 crore is traded in the country and the turnover is likely to increase manifold with commercial production of the product.

