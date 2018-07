KVPY 2018 Online Registration Begins at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in, Register Now!

KVPY 2018 Online Registration has begun on the official website of Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) - kvpy.iisc.ernet.in The KVPY Yojana is applicable to the students having aptitude for scientific research, studying in class 11th to 1st year of any Undergraduate Program in Basic Sciences like BSc/ BS/ BStat/ BMath/ Int MSc/ MS in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology.On the basis of their performance in the Aptitude Test, shortlisted candidates need to go for Interview round as the final stage of the selection process. Both Aptitude Test and Interview marks are considered for any candidate to qualify to receive Fellowships.The Aptitude Test for KVPY 2018 will be conducted in both English and Hindi at different centers across the country and the selection process will be screened by Indian Institute of Science (IIS).Candidates who wish to apply for the KVPY 2018 must visit official website and register by following the instructions given below:How to apply for KVPY 2018?- Visit the official website - http://www.kvpy.iisc.ernet.in/main/index.htm - Click on link 'KVPY Online application 2018' on the home page- Accept the terms and conditions and click on Login- Register yourself first- Fill in the details and Register- User Id will generate- Login with required Credentials- Fill the application form, pay online payment and complete the application process- Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceStart date of Online application - 11th July 2018, 5:00 PMLast date of Online application - 31st August 2018, 5:00 PMDownload Admit Card - 2nd week of October 2018Date of Examination - 4th November 2018Unreserved/ OBC Category - Rs 1000SC/ ST/ PWD - Rs 500Candidates must visit the official website of KVPY to get detailed information about the eligibility criteria in the below mentioned url: