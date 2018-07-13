English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
KVPY 2018 Online Registration Begins at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in, Register Now!
The KVPY Yojana is applicable to the students having aptitude for scientific research, studying in class 11th to 1st year of any Undergraduate Program in Basic Sciences like BSc/ BS/ BStat/ BMath/ Int MSc/ MS in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology.
KVPY 2018 Online Registration has begun on the official website of Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) - kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.
The KVPY Yojana is applicable to the students having aptitude for scientific research, studying in class 11th to 1st year of any Undergraduate Program in Basic Sciences like BSc/ BS/ BStat/ BMath/ Int MSc/ MS in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology.
On the basis of their performance in the Aptitude Test, shortlisted candidates need to go for Interview round as the final stage of the selection process. Both Aptitude Test and Interview marks are considered for any candidate to qualify to receive Fellowships.
The Aptitude Test for KVPY 2018 will be conducted in both English and Hindi at different centers across the country and the selection process will be screened by Indian Institute of Science (IIS).
Candidates who wish to apply for the KVPY 2018 must visit official website and register by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for KVPY 2018?
Step 1 - Visit the official website - http://www.kvpy.iisc.ernet.in/main/index.htm
Step 2 - Click on link 'KVPY Online application 2018' on the home page
Step 3 - Accept the terms and conditions and click on Login
Step 4 - Register yourself first
Step 5 - Fill in the details and Register
Step 6 - User Id will generate
Step 7 - Login with required Credentials
Step 8 - Fill the application form, pay online payment and complete the application process
Step 9 - Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/956/56917/Registration.html
Direct Link for Login - https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/956/56917/login.html
Important Dates:
Start date of Online application - 11th July 2018, 5:00 PM
Last date of Online application - 31st August 2018, 5:00 PM
Download Admit Card - 2nd week of October 2018
Date of Examination - 4th November 2018
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category - Rs 1000
SC/ ST/ PWD - Rs 500
Candidates must visit the official website of KVPY to get detailed information about the eligibility criteria in the below mentioned url:
http://www.kvpy.iisc.ernet.in/main/eligibility.htm
