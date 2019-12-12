Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

KVPY Result 2019 Released at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in, Check via Direct Link

The KVPY Result 2019 cut off and merit List 2019 was released on the official webiste. Candidates, who had appeared for examination conducted on November 3, can check their result from the official website.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 12, 2019, 10:22 AM IST
KVPY Result 2019 Released at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in, Check via Direct Link
(Image: News18.com)

The Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore has released KVPY Result 2019, Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana Merit List 2019. The KVPY Result 2019 cut off, KVPY Merit List 2019 was released on Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana's official webiste. Candidates, who had appeared for examination conducted on November 3, can check their result from the official website. Further, students can also check their KVPY Aptitude Test Results 2019 via Direct Link.

The cut off marks for the KVPY Aptitude Test held on November 3rd, 2019 for different Streams are published herewith:

Stream SA (GN and OBC) - 44 marks out of 100

Stream SA - SC/ST - 32 marks out of 100

Stream SA - PWD - 32 marks out of 100

Stream SB (GN and OBC)- 49 marks out of 100

Stream SB - SC/ST -33 marks out of 100

Stream SB - PWD - 33 marks out of 100

Stream SX (GN and OBC) - 59 marks out of 100

Stream SX - SC/ST - 43 marks out of 100

Stream SX - PWD - 43 marks out of 100

KVPY Result 2019: How to check your score

Step 1: Log on to kvpy.iisc.ernet.in

Step 2: Look for provisional list of students qualified in the Aptitude Test held on 3rd November 2019 and click on it

Step 3: Click on the respective stream and category (GN, OBC, SC.ST and PWD)

Step 4: A PDF file will open with KVPY Merit List 2019

Step 5: Check your name on the list and keep a printout for future use



