KVS Admission 2019: Application Process Begins Today @kvsonlineadmission.in. Check for Details Here

The last date of application for KVS admission 2019 is March 19, 2019.

Updated:March 1, 2019, 12:05 PM IST
Screengrab taken from the official website http://kvsangathan.nic.in/
KVS Admission 2019 | Kendriya Vidyalaya has opened KVS Admission 2019 online application process for admission in Class 1 on Friday, March 1. The KVS admission 2019 has begun on the official website at kvsonlineadmission.in. The last date of application for KVS admission 2019 is March 19, 2019 and the registration process for Class 2 will start from April 2 to 9, 2019.

The KVS Admission 2019 application process for Class 11 will be released after Class 10 result, immediately.

KVS will release a provisionally list of selected candidates for Class I on March 26. While the second and third list will be released on April 9 and April 23, respectively. The final merit list will be published if seats remain vacant after the release of the first merit list.

Parents are advised to keep checking the website kvsangathan.nic.in.

In the previous year, a total of 6,48,941 aspirants had applied for around 1 lakh seats. The KVS had released the list on time online only. The list has been displayed on the official website of the individual schools.

Students will be shortlisted, as per the priority category. A total of 1,137 Kendriya Vidalayas are registered across the country.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
