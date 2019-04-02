LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

KVS Admission 2019: Registration Begins Today for Class II and Above at kvsangathan.nic.in

Application form for Class 11th would be issued immediately after the declaration of Class 10th results, subject to the availability of vacancies.

News18.com

Updated:April 2, 2019, 9:32 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
KVS Admission 2019: Registration Begins Today for Class II and Above at kvsangathan.nic.in
The logo of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.
Loading...
Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2019 | Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2019 registration for Class 2nd and above except Class 11th for the academic year 2019-20 starts from Tuesday. The last date to apply is on April 9. Online registration for admission can be completed at kvsangathan.nic.in.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) admission 2019 would be done solely on the availability of vacancies in a particular class. Application form for Class 11th would be issued immediately after the declaration of Class 10th results, subject to the availability of vacancies.

Reservation seats would be according to the KVS Admission Guidelines and the reckoning of age for all classes would be as on March 31, 2019.

The admission list would be released on April 12.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram