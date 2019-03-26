LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

KVS Admissions 2019: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Released 1st Merit List for Class 1 at kvsangathan.nic.in

The KVS has released the Class 1 merit list for Kendriya Vidyalaya schools on its official website at kvsangathan.nic.in. KVS will declare the lists based on the availability of seats.

News18.com

Updated:March 26, 2019, 10:31 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
KVS Admissions 2019: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Released 1st Merit List for Class 1 at kvsangathan.nic.in
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Loading...
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Merit List | Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the first list of provisionally selected candidates for admission to Class 1. The KVS has released the Class 1 merit list on its official website at kvsangathan.nic.in. Later, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will announce the second and third lists on April 9 and April 23, 2019 respectively. KVS will declare the lists based on the availability of seats.

The KVS has already begun the online registration process for admission to class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalaya schools for the session 2019-20 since March 19, 2019. However, the registration for class 2 and above (except class 11) will begin from April 2 at 8 am and will end on April 9 at 4 pm.

For class 11, the KVS will issue application forms in offline mode after CBSE class 10 result is declared.

There are a total of 1,137 Kendriya Vidalayas across the country. The students will be selected as per the priority category. In total, 6,48,941 candidates applied for around 1 lakh seats. Last year, a total of 6,48,941 aspirants applied for around 1 lakh seats. There are 1,137 Kendriexam result
ya Vidalayas across the country
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram