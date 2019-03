KVS Admissions 2019: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Released 1st Merit List for Class 1 at kvsangathan.nic.in

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the first list of provisionally selected candidates for admission to Class 1. The KVS has released the Class 1 merit list on its official website at kvsangathan.nic.in . Later, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will announce the second and third lists on April 9 and April 23, 2019 respectively. KVS will declare the lists based on the availability of seats.The KVS has already begun the online registration process for admission to class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalaya schools for the session 2019-20 since March 19, 2019. However, the registration for class 2 and above (except class 11) will begin from April 2 at 8 am and will end on April 9 at 4 pm.For class 11, the KVS will issue application forms in offline mode after CBSE class 10 result is declared.There are a total of 1,137 Kendriya Vidalayas across the country. The students will be selected as per the priority category. In total, 6,48,941 candidates applied for around 1 lakh seats. Last year, a total of 6,48,941 aspirants applied for around 1 lakh seats. There are 1,137 Kendriexam resultya Vidalayas across the country